Starting July 1, four administrators will begin tenures as all-virtual principals for Frederick County Public Schools.
While the school system plans to resume normal operations in the fall after a year of mostly virtual instruction, it’s also offering an online-only option.
Sabillasville Elementary Principal Kathleen Krietz and Frank Vetter, principal of Walkersville Middle, will transfer from their current roles to be co-principals of the new Blended Virtual Program. That will be the home for all FCPS students whose families choose not to have them return to in-person instruction.
Sara Ajisafe and Kristina Ambrose will be assistant principals. Ajisafe is currently an assistant principal of an elementary school in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to a news release from FCPS, while Ambrose is a teacher at Crestwood Middle.
FCPS spokesman Brandon Oland said the new program, which will function almost like its own school, was designed for students who thrived in the online environment necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. Once some students returned to classrooms, though, it became difficult for teachers to simultaneously manage their virtual and in-person cohorts.
“That was a significant ask of teachers, and they’ve done an unbelievable job,” Oland said. “We want the teachers that are providing virtual learning to be focused directly on that.”
Students in the virtual program will still have access to support and extracurricular activities at their home schools, Oland said. The system has been advertising virtual-only teaching positions.
Parents had until Friday to tell FCPS whether their children would be returning for in-person classes in the fall. Oland said Tuesday he didn’t have final numbers on how many students would be enrolled in the Blended Virtual Program, but in early May the system said it expected about 4,000 students to choose it.
Students in the program will operate on the same 180-day academic calendar that the rest of FCPS does, according to the news release.
“[Virtual school] is clearly working for a segment of our student body,” Oland said, “so we’re excited we’re going to be able to offer this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.