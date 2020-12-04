Frederick will provide more than $440,000 in COVID-19 relief for Frederick County Public Schools as part of an agreement between the city and Frederick County.

The money is part of more than $3 million in relief to the school system by the city and county to be used for food distribution, technology for virtual and in-person learning and safety measures such as personal protective equipment and enhanced air filters.

About $2.5 million will come from the county’s $45 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funding money, while $444,638 was approved by the Frederick aldermen Thursday.

The funding is part of a three-party agreement between the city, county and the Board of Education, said Katie Barkdoll, director of budget and purchasing for the city.

—Ryan Marshall

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

