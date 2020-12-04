Frederick will provide more than $440,000 in COVID-19 relief for Frederick County Public Schools as part of an agreement between the city and Frederick County.
The money is part of more than $3 million in relief to the school system by the city and county to be used for food distribution, technology for virtual and in-person learning and safety measures such as personal protective equipment and enhanced air filters.
About $2.5 million will come from the county’s $45 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funding money, while $444,638 was approved by the Frederick aldermen Thursday.
The funding is part of a three-party agreement between the city, county and the Board of Education, said Katie Barkdoll, director of budget and purchasing for the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.