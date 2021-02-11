Applications are being accepted for the Frederick Association of School Support Employees annual scholarship.
This is the sixth year FASSE has offered the scholarship.
“Assisting a student who is pursuing higher education is a natural extension of what educational support employees do every day for our students,” said FASSE president Sharon Eburg, according to a news release from FASSE.
The scholarship is worth $500 and is open to current FASSE members and public high school seniors in Frederick County whose parent, grandparent or guardian is a current FASSE member, according to a news release from FASSE.
Applications are due April 30 and include five brief response questions. They also require two letters of recommendation.
Students can get an application and more information at their school counselor's office at school or by emailing Scholarship.FASSE@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.