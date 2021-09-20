The Frederick Community College Board of Trustees has formally launched a national search for its next permanent president, with the board aiming to make a hire by the spring 2022 semester.
Thomas Powell, a former president at Mount St. Mary's University and St. John's Catholic Prep, is currently serving the role on an interim basis, a position he assumed after Elizabeth Burmaster retired in July.
To assist with the search, the Board of Trustees has hired Academic Search, a D.C.-based, national search firm that specializes in higher education, according to a news release.
“A president with strong vision and leadership is critical in the planning, operation, and success of all aspects of the college's programs and services," Carolyn Kimberlin, vice chair of the Frederick Community College Board of Trustees and chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said in the release. “We are looking forward to leading a collaborative search process to find the next visionary leader of our college.”
The 13-member Presidential Search Committee is comprised of college constituents and community members.
The board is meeting with faculty, staff and students to gain input from the entire college community in developing the profile for the new president, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.