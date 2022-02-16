Frederick Community College has tapped an administrator from a community college in Minnesota to serve as its next president.
Annesa Cheek will come to FCC from St. Cloud Technical & Community College. She was selected after a six-month national search process.
The announcement came at FCC’s Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday night. In a news release, Cheek thanked the members of the board and the search committee.
“Their love for and commitment to FCC was evident and inspiring,” she said. “I could not be more excited about my new role and the opportunity to hit the ground listening and learning about the College and its connections to support a vibrant workforce and regional economy.”
Cheek is set to take over on July 1. She is replacing interim president Thomas Powell. Former president Elizabeth Burmaster retired in July 2021 after serving for seven years.
In St. Cloud, Cheek held several other community leadership roles in addition to her college presidency, which began in 2018. She serves as a board member with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, the St. Cloud Hospital and Partners for Student Success.
Prior to her current role, Cheek spent 12 years at Sinclair Community College in Ohio, an institution serving more than 30,000 people across five locations.
Cheek is a member of the American Association of Community Colleges Commission on Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity and was appointed by Minnesota’s governor to the executive council of the Young Women’s Initiative.
Cheek earned a Bachelor of Arts in business management at Tennessee State University, a Master of Business Administration at the University of Dayton and a Doctor of Education at the University of Texas at Austin in the Community College Leadership Program. In 2016, she was chosen by the Aspen Institute for its Presidential Fellowship, a national leadership program for community college presidents.
“We are thrilled that Dr. Cheek has accepted our invitation to become the next president of our beloved Frederick Community College,” said Carolyn Kimberlin, vice chair of the FCC Board of Trustees and chair of the Presidential Search Committee. “Dr. Cheek thoroughly impressed the Board with her leadership experience, her passion for education and equity, and her all-around positive energy. We are excited to work closely with her as we continue our College commitment to transforming individuals and our community through learning.”
