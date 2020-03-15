Over her more than 20 years working in child care, Debbie Perkins has seen the importance of renewing and updating the skills you use to work with children.
In a room filled with tiny tables and chairs to accommodate the preschoolers Perkins works with at a KinderCare in Frederick’s Ballenger Creek neighborhood, she talked about the importance of continued learning.
“Everybody’s got their bag of tricks. And it never hurts to have a few new tricks in your bag,” Perkins said.
With a degree in elementary education, Perkins has been at KinderCare for more than 13 years, and had a home-based child care business before that.
KinderCare has them go to professional development classes twice a year to learn new techniques and sharpen their skills, Perkins said.
The city of Frederick is discussing adding $10,000 to its fiscal 2021 budget for a reserve fund to provide money to child care providers with money to help providers improve their level of training.
The proposal would give money to day care providers who increase their level of training under the Maryland EXCELS program, which serves as the state’s system for measuring quality ratings and improvement for providers.
Providers who achieve a Level 2 in the program would get $500 a month, a Level 3 would get $750, and levels 4 and 5 would get $1,000.
Child Care Choices, part of the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, would be responsible for screening providers.
Once Child Care Choices determines that a provider is eligible, the city would cut a check to the provider, Mayor Michael O’Connor said at a workshop on March 4.
Providers need extra training and materials to move up through the levels of EXCELS, which can be difficult in an industry that has traditionally paid a relatively low wage, said Patty Morison, program director for Child Care Choices.
“This is definitely something that would be an incentive. It’s not a small amount of money,” she said.
A lack of high-quality child care can create a variety of problems for families in Maryland.
According to a 2018 report from the Maryland Family Network, 49.9 percent of working parents in the state with children 5 and younger reported a short-term disruption to their employment because of a sick child or other issue with child care in the past three months.
Meanwhile, nearly 15 percent reported moving from full-time to part-time work, or other long-term disruption because of child care issues, and nearly 25 percent of working parents in the state said they’d forgone further educational opportunities because of child care conflicts.
All child care providers in Maryland must have a basic license given by the state.
But the EXCELS program provides a higher level of quality, examining discipline policies, nutrition, educational curriculum and other elements, said Stephanie Portillo, of Child Care Choices.
They want to make sure providers have the resources and tools to help children develop, she said.
“They are their first teachers beyond their parents,” Portillo said.
Expanding high-quality child care has been a priority of the alderman, said Alderman Ben MacShane.
“These are 10-, 12-, 14-hour a day jobs, and they’re not compensated commensurate to that,” he said.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she thinks the program is a good start, but she would love to see the city help more providers who have the basic license become accredited.
Lots of people may take care of their neighbors’ kids, but can’t afford to start the accreditation process, she said.
“I want to help those people who are going to read to my child every day, and make sure that they have a good meal every day,” Kuzemchak said. “And I want to make sure that those people become the people who are taking care of those children so those children are able to do better in the future.”
For Perkins, the rewards of working with children come when they discover something new, or finally get something that they’ve been struggling with.
She said the job requires compassion, a nurturing style, and patience.
“Some of them may not get enough hugs at home, or attention, and I try to give them that as well,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.