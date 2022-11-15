Frederick County Developmental Center is collecting gently used toys and books for a toy distribution event that will be scheduled early next year.
The center, which provides health and education-related services for uninsured and underinsured children and children with special health care needs, is looking for donations that would be appropriate for children from birth through age 5.
Donations can be dropped off with the Frederick County Developmental Center front desk receptionist from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a social media post from the Frederick County Health Department.
The developmental center is inside the health department's main offices at 350 Montevue Lane. Coming in through Entrance C, it is the first door on the left.
The developmental center does not have space to accept larger items such as motorized ride-on cars, children's playhouses and children's tents.
Examples of possible donations include:
- Shape sorters
- Nesting cups
- Stacking rings
- Wooden puzzles
- Blocks
- Balls
- Toy cars
- Board books
- Crayons
- Bubbles
- Play-Doh
- Rattles
- Playmats for babies
- Dress-up clothes, like sunglasses, scarves, hats and play props
- Baby dolls and accessories
- Play food, cups and bowls
