Frederick County Public Libraries (FCPL) has teamed up with Johns Hopkins Community Physicians to celebrate Children's Mental Health Awareness Week which runs through May 8.
As part of the celebration, FCPL will be offering a new line of Smart Start Kits as part of their learning from home initiative.
The kits are an expansion of their existing program, with hands-on and screen-free educational enrichment tools.
The kits will offer tools in two new subjects: STEAM-based learning and social-emotional learning.
The library system is also offering a lineup of virtual events to support the week that will include tips on fostering strong emotional skills with children, as well as outdoor StoryPaths to encourage families to get out and move and learn together.
“Over the past year, we’ve heard from many of our customers that their youngest children need new screen-free activities, so we created these kits in response to that need,” Deb Spurrier, children’s services supervisor at Thurmont Regional Library, said in a statement. “Our current kits have had a constant waitlist and thanks to the support of Johns Hopkins Community Physicians we now have a broader selection of STEAM-focused tools that provide high quality early educational experiences for young children.”
The kits are made for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade children. Johns Hopkins Community Physicians donated funding for FCPL to distribute the kits to children in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.