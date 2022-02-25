Starting Saturday, Frederick County Public Libraries will reinstate standard hours at all branch locations.
Study rooms will remain available and able to be reserved through the FCPL website, the library said in a press release Friday. Curbside pickup will still be offered at all branch locations for those who feel more comfortable with that option.
Outdoor programming will return in early March, as weather and staffing allows, according to the release. Indoor programs and the use of branch location meeting rooms will remain paused until COVID-19 transmission drops in the community, the release read.
Masks are still required for all visitors over the age of 5.
— Angela Roberts
