Starting Monday, all instruction from Frederick County Public Schools will be virtual.
The announcement this weekend brings to an end all small group instruction and winter sports practices due to COVID-19 metrics, according to a news release from FCPS.
“Teachers may still use their classrooms to provide instruction,” according to the release. “Staff may access buildings as needed. Telework is encouraged if possible. Students who need the internet to access remote classes will still be permitted in school buildings.”
COVID-19 numbers have increased in both the county and state over the last week. In Frederick County, the positivity rate is over 11 percent and more than 200 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between Saturday and Sunday.
The metrics will also impact the implementation of the FCPS hybrid model. Updates on the model are expected later in the week.
Private school anyone?
Frayou, private school numbers have nothing to do with private schools. There's no evidence that you have to justify exposing children and staff (which many people do). Cite your evidence or don't make fraudulent claims about kids' safety.
Should not be surprising. Politicians knew they would not be able to control the masses of thanksgiving, Christmas or New Years. So now they go after controlling the public schools. Unfortunately the kids will continue suffering, not necessarily medically by contracting the virus. Parents need to take the politicians to court. There are no statistics to justify locking down schools. To the contrary, schools have shown they can control the virus within the system which private schools have shown can be done. The issue is, there has to be a will to do so.
Do you know any private schools with 44,000 students? Go ahead and try to work that out! And private schools have classes cancelled all the time across grade levels. Remember what you're paying for with private schools is much smaller class sizes - so they're already in a much better position to manage systems than a large school district. Too bad our fellow country mates do not want to participate in wearing masks and keeping get togethers to a minimum. We're simply paying the price for the irresponsible citizens.
We're simply paying the price for the irresponsible citizens. Agree.
FCPS students returning to in-person classes in 2021, winter, spring and fall? Don't count on it!
This is so sad & frustrating. It doesn’t have to be this way. Other places respected their lockdowns...now they can reopen safely. We all wanted the same thing...a return to normal. At least half of us wouldn’t make the temporary sacrifices necessary (including in my own home, sigh).
Absolutely! Australia is a prime example of a country with citizens that made the sacrifice - all of them - and now they get to return to normal!
Beyond obvious.
As I have stated long ago, schools will not be reopening until next year, maybe. The case numbers are worse, the vaccine roll-out has been brought to the public by the letters F & U. Driving through Market St. last night, people are doing their very best to spread the virus as long as possible. It will not change in the next 3-4 months for the better.
If the new administration can hit the ground running and improve vaccine production and distribution, then kids could go back to school last quarter meaning May or so.
Agreed...schools/children are last on people's priority list when they should be the first.
I don't get how we are okay with the bars and restaurants being open and okay with the schools being closed? We value the wrong things in this country don't we?
When Md. bars and restaurants are a higher priority than schools, everyone loses | COMMENTARY
It has been demonstrated across the globe that there is no pattern between schools reopening and an increase in COVID-19 infection rates. But bars and restaurants have shown to be linked to outbreaks, and our governor continues to push for them to remain open. Why are Marylanders tolerating this disconnect?
Let’s be clear: If COVID-19 numbers keep increasing and districts cannot implement their plans, families should direct their frustration at the governor, not the school districts.
When will Governor Hogan start governing Maryland with our families and children in mind?
https://www.baltimoresun.com/opinion/op-ed/bs-ed-op-1228-covid-hogan-20201228-sodp2hvq35cn5i3ibegw6r3yau-story.html
I agree there is still too much indoor dining and too many bars open in the country, state, and county. One huge disadvantage to dealing with a crisis like this is statehood, every state sets its own rules. Some take federal guidelines more seriously, so don't.
Smart, smart move. Responsible and prudent decision. FCPS schools will be lucky to get to the hybrid model by April, and hopefully the vaccine will be readily available to the public within 90 to 120 days. Maybe wrap up the school year in May and June in-person? Our fingers are crossed.
Our family with FCPS children in no rush. Virtual FCPS learning been going just fine, and most of our kids' teachers are trying hard. What they are missing or struggling to understand, we as parents have been stepping in and stepping up.
2021 starting out on right foot at FCPS.
It was the only "Logical" decision they could make right now given how illogically we have handled our priorities so.....
[thumbup]
