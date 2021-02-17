Frederick County Public Schools instruction and offices will be closed Thursday, school system officials announced Wednesday night.

Virtual instruction will not be provided.

All FCPS and community-group after-school and evening activities are canceled or postponed. Officials say school-based daycare programs will not operate in school buildings on Thursday.

See more about FCPS closings and delays at fcps.org/student-services/closings-and-delays.

Frederick County and city operations are largely being halted Thursday, as well.

