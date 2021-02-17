Frederick County Public Schools instruction and offices will be closed Thursday, school system officials announced Wednesday night.
Virtual instruction will not be provided.
All FCPS and community-group after-school and evening activities are canceled or postponed. Officials say school-based daycare programs will not operate in school buildings on Thursday.
See more about FCPS closings and delays at fcps.org/student-services/closings-and-delays.
(2) comments
🙄
[huh]
