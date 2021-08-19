Frederick County Public Schools has named its new executive director of public affairs.
Dr. Eric Louérs-Phillips, currently the FCPS supervisor of accelerating achievement and equity, will begin in his new role next week, according to school system officials. He succeeds Daryl Boffman in the public affairs post.
“Dr. Louérs-Phillips has been an invaluable leader in FCPS at multiple levels,” FCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Alban said in a news release. “I am looking forward to working with him in the days ahead.”
Louérs-Phillips joined FCPS in 2004 after starting his education career in Montgomery County Public Schools as a teacher, according to the release. He has served as a teacher at Monocacy Elementary, Whittier Elementary and West Frederick Middle, as assistant principal at Whittier Elementary and as an elementary social studies curriculum specialist. He has also served for five years as an adjunct professor in the education department at Hood College.
Louérs-Phillips holds two master's degrees in curriculum and instruction and a doctorate in organizational leadership from Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.