Dr. Eric Louérs-Phillips

Louérs-Phillips

 Courtesy of Frederick County Public Schools

Frederick County Public Schools has named its new executive director of public affairs.

Dr. Eric Louérs-Phillips, currently the FCPS supervisor of accelerating achievement and equity, will begin in his new role next week, according to school system officials. He succeeds Daryl Boffman in the public affairs post.

“Dr. Louérs-Phillips has been an invaluable leader in FCPS at multiple levels,” FCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Alban said in a news release. “I am looking forward to working with him in the days ahead.”

Louérs-Phillips joined FCPS in 2004 after starting his education career in Montgomery County Public Schools as a teacher, according to the release. He has served as a teacher at Monocacy Elementary, Whittier Elementary and West Frederick Middle, as assistant principal at Whittier Elementary and as an elementary social studies curriculum specialist. He has also served for five years as an adjunct professor in the education department at Hood College.

Louérs-Phillips holds two master's degrees in curriculum and instruction and a doctorate in organizational leadership from Hood.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!