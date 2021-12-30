A few days before in-person instruction is set to resume, Frederick County Public Schools on Thursday sent a lengthy email to students and parents outlining contingency plans for coronavirus-related closures.
Though Frederick County is currently seeing higher case rates than ever before, students are scheduled to return to classrooms after winter break on Monday. In their email, FCPS officials wrote they were “prepared for any eventuality” but didn’t announce any imminent plans to change course.
State education leaders and health officials agree that “schools should be the last to close after considering other mitigating measures,” the email said. It described any potential school closures as “temporary and brief.”
The email outlined three plans — one where the system would shift to a hybrid model, one where it would shift to entirely virtual instruction and one in which schools with high transmission would move online for a week or two at a time.
Like last year, the hybrid model would have students split into two separate cohorts. When one cohort is in school, the other would be learning virtually.
Students with the last names beginning with the letters A-M would attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students with last names beginning with N-Z would attend Thursdays and Fridays. Each cohort would attend school every other Wednesday — a departure from last year, when schools were empty on Wednesdays to allow for widespread cleaning.
FCPS would only implement that system “if a school closure is required for an extended period of time” — at least one full term.
Fully virtual instruction, meanwhile, “may be necessary on a temporary basis in cases when there is a high COVID-19 transmission rate within a school community,” the email said. It also may be necessary while the system transitions into or out of a hybrid model.
Special education students will be “invited to participate in instruction up to 5 days a week in person,” the email said.
Students who needed a Chromebook to access virtual learning would be able to request one. More details about device distribution would be provided by schools ahead of any changes.
Internet access hotspots have already been made available for families in need, the email added, and a number of schools are exterior hot spot locations, where families can access the system’s network from the parking lot.
Officials will share more details about the plans “in early January,” the email said. The message didn’t specify what case thresholds a school would have to meet to be temporarily moved online.
“We are committed to keeping our community updated,” FCPS officials wrote. “We will continue to meet regularly with the Frederick County Health Department and follow all suggested mitigation practices from health experts.”
