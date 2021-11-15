At an often-emotional meeting Monday night, Frederick County Public Schools employees told the school board stories of the ways severe understaffing is affecting their day-to-day work.
The Frederick County Board of Education decided last week to host the emergency special work session, during which officials shared initial ideas for addressing the myriad of problems contributing to the shortage.
Once they opened up for public comment, board members heard from frustrated and worn-down teachers, bus drivers, food service workers and more. The shortage is creating “exceptionally low morale” across the system, said Kate Ehrlich, a social studies teacher at Oakdale High School who has been with the district for 16 years. She held back tears as she spoke.
“This has been the worst school year I’ve ever had,” Ehrlich said. “It’s so important that you hear our concerns. And I hope you really hear them, and you actually do something. And if you don’t — God help you. We are all watching.”
The system is short 36 teachers, 40 bus drivers, 79 food service workers, 67 instructional assistants and 19 custodians. There’s also a dearth of substitute teachers, with about 60 long-term sub positions unfilled.
The vacancies made the most basic school functions a struggle, employees told the board. Every afternoon, bus routes are canceled, forcing parents to figure out transportation for their children on less than an hour’s notice.
Teachers are logging hours of unpaid work daily to finish grading and planning, while covering duties for absent colleagues, food service workers and more.
“Every unfilled position has a ripple effect,” said Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association.
At the beginning of the meeting, each of the seven board members had three minutes to share their priorities and ideas. They pulled information from about 2,200 responses to a survey that had been sent to every category of employee in the district.
Board members’ concerns — and proposed solutions — were broadly the same. Nearly everyone spoke about a need to streamline the hiring process, create a better system for organizing and recruiting volunteers, allow more planning and grading time for teachers and boost pay across the system.
“I don’t think our staff is here to be combative, but it gets tiring,” board President Jay Mason said. “It gets to be a lot. It gets to be taxing.”
Some solutions are short-term fixes, board members agreed — such as eliminating the $48 cost all applicants must pay to get fingerprinted.
They discussed creating a “generalist” position — someone who could jump in and cover duties as needed on a day-to-day basis, whether that be instructional assistance or serving lunches.
Plus, board members said, they could better harness the community’s resources by organizing a central platform so volunteers could coordinate with each other and with the system. Parents and organizations might be able to help with things such as carpools, lunch monitoring and other duties, they said.
Most of the three-hour meeting, though, was devoted to acknowledging and listening to the experiences of staff across the system.
“My sense of helplessness is the worst I have felt since my first year of teaching,” said Chris Hause, a fifth grade teacher at Walkersville Elementary School.
The board will meet again Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Members said they expect to vote then on preliminary actions to help alleviate the shortages.
