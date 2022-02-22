The Frederick County Board of Education could rescind school mask mandates at its Wednesday evening meeting.
Officials are set to vote on the issue after receiving the green light to do so from the state on Tuesday. Board President Brad Young, Vice President Sue Johnson and member Karen Yoho all told the News-Post on Tuesday they were leaning toward making masks optional. Member Jay Mason said he hadn’t made up his mind yet, and member Jason Johnson declined to comment.
Members Liz Barrett and David Bass couldn’t be reached for comment.
A change to the current masking policy would require four votes.
Yoho and Johnson both emphasized that they’d like to hear from Frederick County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe and Frederick County Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer on the issue.
“The most important thing to me is if Dr. Markoe can assure the board that our system will be able to operate effectively, in a reasonably safe manner for our children, without having a mask mandate,” Johnson said.
Brookmyer and Markoe will both be at the meeting and available to answer questions from board members, Young said.
The board’s vote on the issue would come one day after the Maryland State Board of Education voted 12-2 to lift a statewide mask mandate, allowing local education systems to make their own decisions on the matter.
State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury cited declining case and hospitalization rates and widespread vaccinations in recommending the change. States such as Massachusetts, Delaware, Connecticut, New Jersey and Rhode Island have made similar decisions in recent weeks, Choudhury noted.
But the Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review Committee, which is made up of 19 state lawmakers, has to approve the state board’s move before it becomes official. Though the state board is aiming to have the new policy in effect by March 1, the decision on timing ultimately rests with the committee.
It was unclear Tuesday when that committee meeting would happen.
Even if lawmakers rejected the state board’s decision, Frederick County would still have the right to make masks optional in its schools. After weeks of confusion among local officials about how the state was calculating county vaccination rates, state board members confirmed Tuesday that Frederick County met the criteria for a masking “off-ramp.”
Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties all had the ability to make masks optional because more than 80 percent of their eligible populations are fully vaccinated. Anne Arundel County is the only jurisdiction to make the move so far.
Young, Yoho and Sue Johnson said the threshold was an important reason they were inclined to support removing the mask mandate.
Before the board votes on masking Wednesday, members will allow unlimited time for three-minute public comments, rather than capping it at 30 minutes as usual.
Johnson said it was important to hear community members’ viewpoints. Since August, passionate advocates from both sides have used most of each meeting’s public comment period to speak on the issue. Parents opposed to masking have been particularly insistent.
Anti-mask community members have argued that face coverings are hampering children’s social-emotional development and serving as a distraction from learning.
Those on the other side maintain that masks are a small price to pay for reducing the risk of transmission in schools and protecting vulnerable students and staff, especially when social distancing just isn’t possible.
“I don’t think there’s any easy answers,” Mason said. “The state board didn’t really give us an answer, and just left it up to us. Had they been able to determine the best possible route forward, they would have said that.”
The mask debate has been taxing for board members, Johnson said, several of whom have received threats over the issue.
“I’ll never run for office again,” said Johnson, who was elected in 2020, with a laugh. “I can’t imagine, in a million years, going through this again.”
Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be open for up to 50 people to attend in person. Those who cannot attend can email comments to boe@fcps.org.
If that's what the science says, then OK.
