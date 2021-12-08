The night before schools were set to begin administering weekly coronavirus tests to unvaccinated students participating in extracurricular activities, the Frederick County Board of Education overturned its mandate.
Under the new rule, testing will be available to students on a voluntary basis only. The decision reverses what the board agreed upon during its Oct. 13 meeting.
During that meeting, the board ruled that by Dec. 1 students wishing to participate in athletics or other extracurriculars had to present proof of vaccination. Students had already brought their vaccine cards into their coaches or club advisors by Wednesday evening’s reversal, but the first round of weekly testing had been set to begin Thursday.
The board’s agenda for Wednesday night’s meeting contained no mention of discussion or action on the testing issue. Its vote came after about 40 minutes of debate.
Ultimately, the measure passed 6-1, with board member David Bass being the sole opposition to the measure. Sam Starrs, the student member of the board, abstained.
Brad Young, who was appointed board president Wednesday afternoon, introduced the motion to repeal the board’s previous decision. He said it was the “last opportunity” for the board to correct what he saw as a mistake.
Even though Young voted for the vaccination or testing rule back in October, he said he wanted to reverse it because students were spending time with each other at lunch and outside of school unmasked, regardless of their vaccination status. He said the measure was unlikely to have any meaningful impact on community spread.
“An arbitrary once-a-week test that is done with certain folks … I think it should be either all or none,” Young said. “I’m not going to advocate for all, because that’s just not practical.”
He also pointed out that the district wasn’t asking unvaccinated coaches, officials or any FCPS staff to submit to weekly testing.
Board member Liz Barrett, who voted against the original measure, said she had been troubled by the way the board voted on the issue last time without providing much time for public input.
Though she agreed with Young that the rule was illogical and likely to be ineffective, she expressed frustration that, once again, the board was springing a surprising vote on the community.
“I hate sitting here the night before it’s supposed to be implemented because it’s just going to make more work and more stress for folks,” she said. But she added the original measure had been “ill-conceived.”
Other board members expressed concerns about student privacy and bullying or harassment resulting from the old rule, which would have made it obvious who was vaccinated and who wasn’t. But they also spoke about case counts and hospitalization rates in the county, which have been rising locally and across the nation in recent weeks.
