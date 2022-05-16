After months of declining membership followed by years of total inactivity, the Frederick County Board of Education’s Citizens Advisory Council (CAC) reconvened last week.
Eleven community members showed up to the first meeting of the newly reconstituted CAC on Thursday. Four people who had applied and been selected for the council were absent, according to meeting minutes.
The CAC has been “stagnant” for about two years, board President Brad Young told The Frederick News-Post in December, when the board put out a call for new applicants.
The News-Post reported in 2019 that the council lacked a clear vision and had lost all but about five of its active members.
The council, launched in 2017, reports directly to the board and “serves as a channel for public concerns, advice and information,” according to board policy documents.
Members of the council may seek ideas from the public, gauge public opinion and prepare information for presentations to the board.
In 2017 and 2018, the council conducted in-depth research on the benefits of later start times for high schoolers and suggested a pilot in the Walkersville feeder pattern. The board rejected the idea.
This time around, board members hoped to attract two new community members to represent each of Frederick County Public Schools’ 10 feeder systems. They’re still seeking members to represent Catoctin and Brunswick, Johnson said.
The council has fewer than the desired 20 members.
Still, after two years of trying to coordinate a relaunch, school board member Jason Johnson said he was pleased to lead the new CAC’s first meeting.
“It’s like seeing a sailboat take off from the shore,” Johnson said. “I’m so excited.”
Members of the CAC said they joined because they wanted to effect change in the district rather than complaining about it.
“I think the public school system is one of the most important systems in an entire community,” said {span}Alecia {/span}Frisby Trout, who was elected vice chair of the council on Thursday. “Whether or not you have kids in the public schools in your community, you should be involved and concerned.”
Donwaygo Moore was elected chair of the group. He and other members said at the first meeting that reconnecting parents with their children’s schools would be a top priority.
After the pandemic hit, many parents began to feel intimidated by the complicated rules surrounding school visits, Frisby Trout said. That’s led to a deeper disconnect, Moore added.
“We’re sitting in kind of a silo by ourselves, lost on the planet, trying to figure out how we’re gonna get our kid through school and into college,” Moore said.
The council will meet once a month, but the day and time has yet to be determined. Meetings will be open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.