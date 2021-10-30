As the Frederick County Board of Education prepares to assemble a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year, it’s also working to manage the distribution of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid.
Since the pandemic began, FCPS has received more than $58 million through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.
At last week’s board meeting, members accepted the system’s biggest ESSER infusion yet, totaling more than $37 million. The programs that the district plans to fund with that money span a broad range, from HVAC overhauls to expanded tutoring plans to an array of mental health supports.
Per federal guidelines, at least 20 percent of each school district’s ESSER funding has to be budgeted toward programs aimed at addressing student learning loss. In FCPS, summer programs like the Elevate Academy make up a large portion of that 20 percent.
The most recent round of ESSER funding includes money for more obscure projects, too, like fine arts camps, a history immersion program and the development of a women’s studies course.
At the board meeting Wednesday, member Liz Barrett expressed concern about line items that didn’t seem like a direct response to pandemic-related issues.
“They are important, but our top priorities should be students and staff right now,” she wrote in a text message. “Ensuring every student, teacher and staff member have the support they need.”
Barrett and board member Brad Young on Wednesday agreed the board should schedule time to analyze the grant allocations and consider it alongside their work on the systemwide budget.
“This is money that’s intended to be used for the impacts of COVID,” Young said.
Below is a chart showing FCPS’ ESSER spending. The breakdown comes from spending plans that have been approved by the state, as well as by the county Board of Education.
Some of the money accounted for in the chart has been spent already, including the millions that went toward last summer’s programs.
- Administrative costs include hiring grant specialists to oversee the distribution of federal money.
- Summer programming costs include running the Elevate Academy and other day programs aimed at addressing learning loss.
- Charter schools received subgrants to cover tutoring programs, supplies and more.
- Air quality enhancement costs include major overhauls performed at the Career and Technology Center, Kemptown Elementary and Glade Elementary, as well as smaller projects at Middletown Elementary, New Midway Elementary and Walkersville Middle.
- Supplemental academic services include things like tutoring, extension activities, and purchased instructional materials, including new math and literacy software.
- Other supplemental services include behavioral support, mental health support, sexual assault awareness and prevention programs, a hospital transition program and funding for meals during the school day. This category also includes hiring additional school counselors.
- Staff services include funding for hiring and retention bonuses, professional learning for teachers and a specialist to support new teachers.
- Special education services include recovery and compensatory services for special education students as mandated by the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. This category also includes costs for hiring additional special education staff and support for special programs like Pyramid or Learning For Life.
- Technology upgrades include repairing and replacing nearly 8,500 Chromebooks, purchasing enhanced cybersecurity equipment and materials for videoconferencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.