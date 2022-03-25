Fourteen Frederick County students are advancing to the statewide National History Day competition after taking first and second place at the district level.
Students across the country can participate in the national contest each year. Through historical documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances and websites, they present research projects addressing topics related to the annual theme. This year’s theme was “Debate and Diplomacy in History,” according to a district news release.
Students in Frederick County Public Schools as well as private, parochial and non-traditional programs are eligible to compete. First and second-place winners at the district level advance to the state competition on April 30.
The following students placed first in the senior-level competition:
- James Kern, Zenon Kulyk and Nathan Spahr of Oakdale High School: Group website category
- Liam Grogan, a home-schooled student: Individual documentary category
- McKenzie Mollica of Oakdale High School: Paper category
The following students placed first in the junior-level competition:
- Grace Cross and Livi Waugaman of West Frederick Middle School: Group performance
- Robert Thurman, a home-schooled student: Paper category
- Lindsay Brown, Mikayla Green and Ruby Ryan of West Frederick Middle School: Group exhibit category
- Madison Karr of West Frederick Middle School: Individual exhibit category
- Evan Vivari of West Frederick Middle School: Individual performance category
Allison Stup of Oakdale High School placed second in the individual documentary category.
The national competition, which will be virtual this year, is scheduled for June 12 through 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.