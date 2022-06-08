Children in Frederick will be able to get lunches at several locations on weekdays during the summer, through a program run through the city's Department of Housing and Human Services.
The Summer Food Service Program provides a lunchtime meal for children up to the age of 18 who would typically qualify for free or reduced meals through the public school system, according to a release from the city.
Pre-school children can also be served through the program.
The program's organizers expect to serve 15,000 meals at 10 locations over the course of the summer.
The Summer Food Service Program is administered on the federal level by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and in Maryland by the Maryland State Department of Education.
Lunches will be served beginning Thursday through August 16 at:
- Hill Street Park Pavilion, 100 Hill Street, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Amber Meadows Park, 201 Amber Drive, 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
- PAL Center, Sagner Avenue, 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Windsor Gardens Apartments, 111 Key Parkway, 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
- Brunswick Library, 915 North Maple Avenue, Brunswick, 12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
Lunches will be served starting June 13 at:
- Overlook Park Pavilion, 501 Coralberry Court, 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Monocacy Park, 409 Delaware Road, 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Greenleaf Park, 1950 East Greenleaf Drive, 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Willow Brook Park, 350 McClellan Drive, 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Discovery Community Center, 8740 Stauffer Avenue, Walkersville, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, contact Chris Bard, supervisor of food and nutrition services at 301-600-3972.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.