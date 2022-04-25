Frederick High School is now a certified Maryland Green School, the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education announced Friday.
Frederick High is the 10th school in Frederick County to receive the designation, which requires applicants to show a commitment to sustainable environmental management practices, environmental curriculum, professional development opportunities and community engagement.
MAEOE announced 16 new Maryland Green Schools on Earth Day, bringing the statewide total to 680.
"As young people are increasingly aware of climate change, we are inspired by their commitment to action and resolve to do their part to find solutions," Laura Johnson Collard, MAEOE’s executive director, said in a statement. "MAEOE welcomes the 16 new Maryland Green Schools and looks forward to seeing the students share their passion for the environment with their families and friends. As influencers, they can encourage others to recycle, plant vegetables and native plants and be more mindful of simple steps like turning off unnecessary lights."
The other Frederick County schools with Green School status are Centerville, Wolfsville, Myersville and Yellow Springs elementary schools, as well as Urbana and Oakdale high schools. The Frederick Adventist Academy, Mother Seton School and St. John Regional Catholic School are also certified.
The MAEOE Green School program started in 1999.
