Ana Duong was a freshman the last time Frederick High School held a traditional graduation ceremony back in 2019.
Still, she was there that year at Mount St. Mary’s University, singing with the school’s choir before the seniors walked across the stage. Their selection was the Simon & Garfunkel classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”
On Monday, Duong — still a member of the choir three years later — sang the song again. This time, she was clad in black graduation robes and a bright yellow stole, and she had a solo part.
And this time, the song took on an added meaning for Frederick’s class of 2022. Since the last time the choir sang the piece, Duong and her classmates had navigated waters far more troubled than they’d bargained for.
“I’m just speechless that I’m here at graduation,” Duong said Monday, grinning. “It feels like yesterday we’d just started quarantine.”
Frederick High graduated 356 students on Monday. Unbridled joy filled a packed room as students and their families celebrated the end of their high school careers — more than half of which had been affected, in some way, by the global pandemic.
The ceremony kicked off a week of commencements for Frederick County Public School’s 10 high schools, all in the Mount’s Knott Arena. The venue has been home to FCPS graduations for decades, but the tradition was put on hold for the classes of 2020 and 2021.
Commencements in 2020 were all virtual. Last year, students graduated in scaled-back outdoor ceremonies at their own schools.
Duong said she and her classmates were happy to be back at the Mount.
Speeches at Frederick’s ceremony this year focused on themes of resilience and community.
Stella Henson, who delivered the student address, said she was particularly proud of how her classmates rose above some people’s expectations.
“Let’s be honest,” she said to the crowd. “This school is often stereotyped and denigrated as an inner-city school.”
Regardless, Henson said, Frederick High students excelled in the classroom, on the field and in the arts. She was inspired by the school’s cultural diversity and the way students supported one another, she said.
“Look at the amazing community that has been built here,” Henson told the graduates. “Remember it. Use it as inspiration.”
Alexis Cruz Quinteros, who transferred to Frederick this year after three years at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, said he had been unsure for a while about whether he’d graduate on time. The pandemic put him behind, he said, and virtual schooling was difficult.
But the staff at Frederick helped him catch up, he said.
“I thought I wouldn’t be here,” Cruz Quinteros said, sporting a bowtie and smiling before the graduates’ march began. “And now I’m here.”
As the presentation of diplomas inched nearer, the excitement in Knott Arena began to mount. Soon, families began exploding into cheers, celebrations echoing through the room after each student’s name was read.
When it was over, the graduates spilled out onto a sunny lawn, their robes blowing in a cool breeze. They searched for their loved ones, who greeted them with hugs and bouquets of flowers.
As hundreds of families made their way back to their cars, one man’s booming voice rose above the chatter.
“Congratulations, guys,” he called out, over and over again. “You made it.”
