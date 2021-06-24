A Frederick mother is urging the school system to update its policies after her son’s lacrosse game was suspended when a white player reportedly called him a racial slur.
Referees and school officials decided to call off Frederick High School’s June 4 game against Catoctin during the first quarter, Frederick County Public Schools spokesperson Brandon Oland confirmed. Tarolyn Thrasher says the move came after a Catoctin player called her son the N-word.
“I can’t let this one go,” said Thrasher, who is also vice president of the county’s NAACP chapter.
Thrasher’s son was near the sideline when the slur was used. He walked off the field and told his teammates, who passed the information on to the coach.
A message shared with the Frederick High community after the game said the match was “suspended due to allegations about potentially insensitive language used by a student athlete.”
“Following FCPS protocols, both schools began an immediate investigation and are working together as FCPS is committed to providing a safe and positive atmosphere, free of any type of inappropriate behaviors or practices for all involved in athletic events,” the message said.
But beyond that message, Thrasher said she hasn’t heard anything from the school system since. And moving forward, she said she’d like to see better communication from FCPS about similar incidents.
“That’s what I think a lot of people — myself, and a lot of people in the community — are fed up with,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, we’re taking care of it.’ So how did you do it? What did you do? I don’t need names, but I need to know what protocol was taken for you to actually take care of the situation.”
Oland, meanwhile, said the principals of Frederick and Catoctin high schools met with parents and students from the lacrosse teams.
“We don’t tolerate incidents of racism,” he said. “And there are repercussions for that.”
(2) comments
Sad that people in Thurmont still hold to their old racist ways.
It is sad that these folks only operate in their sheltered, isolated 95% White World. Ignorance breeds ignorance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.