Brant Warner of Frederick was the valedictorian of this year’s graduating class at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania.
Warner was named a semifinalist by the National Merit Scholarship Program for the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.