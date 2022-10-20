More than 400 people are expected in Frederick this weekend for a conference on education research.
ResearchED — a nonprofit that aims to "bridge the gap between research and practice in education," according to its website — is hosting its U.S. conference in Frederick this year. Previous conferences have been held in 16 countries across four continents, said Meg Lee, director of FCPS' Organizational Development Department.
This weekend will mark the first time an American public school system is hosting the conference, which brings together researchers and educators from across the globe, Lee said.
"Some of the premier thinkers in education from around the world are coming to Frederick," Lee said. "We're just delighted to be able to host for our local neighbors and also to host for people from far away."
ResearchED's goal is to connect the people who study the science of learning with the people in charge of teaching, Lee said. She hopes the conference will prove equally useful to both groups.
"[The researchers] are coming to talk about what their research is showing about how children learn," she said. "But they need to talk to practitioners in the classroom to find out what's happening on the ground level and how that research can be useful in the classroom."
Frederick County Public Schools has stepped into a space traditionally dominated by smaller, privately funded schools, Lee said. The district was recently highlighted in a national case study for its implementation of Mind, Brain and Education Science (MBE), an approach that looks to combine neuroscience, psychology and teaching.
Lee said FCPS' work in recent years has made the district a leader in MBE, and shown that research-informed teaching works just as well in public schools as it does in private ones. That, in turn, has allowed it to attract what is expected to be a bigger crowd at this weekend's conference than what is typical for ResearchED's U.S. events, Lee said.
"The science of learning is about the most universal thing in education," Lee said. "I don't know why it has lagged in public education."
The conference will run all day Saturday at Frederick High School.
Businesses in downtown Frederick — including the National Museum of Civil War Medicine and Surelocked In Escape Games — are offering specials Saturday evening to encourage conference attendees to explore the city.
"It's really become a whole community effort," she said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.