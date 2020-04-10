It wasn’t a virus that caused Helen Hayduke Pasiak to miss out on her senior year of high school, but the more mundane reason of family obligations.
Pasiak, of Frederick, was supposed to start her 12th-grade year at Madison Central School in Madison, N.Y., in 1942. But her widowed mother was increasingly hobbled by arthritis, and Pasiak — the youngest of 11 children — had to give up her dream of becoming a nurse to care for her and work on the family’s small farm.
Her older siblings spread out across the country in search of work, and Pasiak and her brother, who was a year older, were the only ones left.
“I hated to, but I had no choice,” she said in a recent phone interview.
But now, she finally has her diploma, at the tender age of 95.
Her four children all graduated from Madison Central School, and her daughter Patty Pasiak recently called the superintendent of the school district, and explained her mother’s situation.
He would be honored to bestow a degree with honors, he told her.
Despite not finishing school herself, Helen Pasiak was always a strong believer in education, Patty said.
When they were young, she would always check their homework to make sure it was done right, Patty said, and cheer them on when they got their report cards.
She always talked about how her oldest brother’s daughter graduated from Johns Hopkins University’s nursing program, the first in the family to graduate from college.
Patty and her sister Carol were both valedictorians of their respective high school classes.
“It’s just been a lifetime of encouragement,” Patty said.
Life was hard for Helen Pasiak growing up on the farm in New York.
Her family was always poor, and they learned to get along with very little, she said.
But they were luckier than some during the Great Depression, she said, because they could get vegetables from the garden, and had cows, chickens and hogs to slaughter for meat.
Her father died in a car crash in 1938, when she was a teenager, leaving the family to run the farm.
When her late husband Anthony, who fought in North Africa and Italy during World War II, returned home, he made $32 in his first week working at an implements store, she said.
And after living through the Great Depression, World War II, Vietnam, Watergate and nearly a century of other challenges, Pasiak said she thinks the COVID-19 pandemic, with its worldwide reach, is the worst thing she’s ever seen.
“World War II was terrible, but at least we felt safe here in the United States,” she said.
And she’s seen some things come full circle.
Patty said her mother remarked recently how interesting it was that so many people are growing gardens, raising backyard chickens and using other means of self-sufficiency — things that were just a way of life for her.
With four children, 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, Helen Pasiak has plenty of ways to stay occupied.
But she joked that she might put her new educational attainment to good use.
“Now I’ve got a diploma, I can look for a job.”
