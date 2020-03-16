Free School Meals COVID
Buy Now

The first five students eat free breakfast at Hillcrest Elementary School on Monday morning, the first day of the school system’s program to provide breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 years old and younger while schools are closed. The meals are being offered at eight schools. In addition, FCPS will deliver cold “to go” lunches to numerous community sites from Wednesday, March 18 to Friday, March 27.

 Staff photo by Bill Green bgreen@newspost.com

Free breakfast and lunch for school-aged children began Monday at eight schools in Frederick County.

FCPS will provide free breakfast and lunch for any child under the age of 18 while public schools are closed due to concerns over COVID-19.

Children do not need to show any identification to get a meal. They don’t even have to attend FCPS or live in the county.

Robert Kelly, senior manager of food and nutrition services at FCPS, said that not only will children be able to sit in the cafeteria and eat their meals, they will also be allowed to wrap up their meals and take them to go if they wish.

Kelly said things went well on Monday and that they served approximately 50 breakfasts and 150 lunches.

After concern that children in non-central parts of the county such as Thurmont and Brunswick, would not be able to receive free meals, FCPS has set up eight satellite locations to serve cold, grab-and-go lunches starting Wednesday. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday.

Follow Katryna Perera on Twitter: @katrynajill.

Tags

(5) comments

llrowse

Thanks for making sure the children are being fed.

Report Add Reply
Alice Jones

Thank you to those that help to with this great effort. Well done.

Report Add Reply
mlpogp

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
bpsws

Why isn't someone enforcing social distancing with those who come to the schools?

Report Add Reply
FCPS-Principal

They are. There's 1 meter between each student.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.