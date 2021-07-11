Frederick city officials say the Department of Housing and Human Services will provide free lunches every weekday over the summer to children 18 and under.
All children – especially those who receive free or reduced meals during the school year – are encouraged to participate, according to a city news release.
The meals, which will be distributed across Frederick and Brunswick, can be picked up by either the child or a guardian at the following times and locations:
- Monocacy Park, Delaware Road, now through Aug. 13: 12-12:30 p.m.
- Pal Center, Pennsylvania Ave., now through Aug. 17 12-12:30 p.m.
- Willow Brook Park, McClellan Drive, now through Aug. 13: 12-12:30 p.m.
- Amber Meadows Park, Amber Drive – now through Aug. 17: 12-12:30 p.m.
- Hill Street Park Pavilion, Hill Street, now through Aug. 17: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Windsor Gardens Apartments, Key Parkway, now through Aug. 17: 12:30-1 p.m.
- Brunswick Library, North Maple Ave, now through Aug. 17: 12:15-1 p.m.
- Overlook Park, Coralberry Court, now through Aug. 13: 12-12:30 p.m.
- Greenleaf Park, Greenleaf Drive, now through Aug. 13: 12-12:30 p.m.
Dates and times are subject to change. Questions can be directed to Chris Bard, supervisor of food and nutrition services at the Department of Housing and Human Services, at 301-600-3972.
