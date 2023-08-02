Frederick’s aldermen want the city to commit to spending money it has received from developers to build more affordable housing and school facilities.
The city has nearly $6 million in school mitigation funds — intended to offset development in areas where schools are already overcrowded — and almost $5 million for building affordable housing paid by developers in lieu of putting affordable units in their projects, Alderman Ben MacShane said Wednesday.
The problem isn’t necessarily the city’s policies and regulations in requiring that the funds be collected from developers building projects in the city, but that the city has allowed the money to sit without using it for the purposes for which it’s intended, MacShane said at a legislative work session for the aldermen.
He wants to see the city establish a structure for how funds are automatically spent once they’re collected.
“This is the year that we need to fix these things,” MacShane said.
Under the city’s current system, the aldermen can put money into the city’s budget, but the mayor and the city’s staff have to come up with how it should be spent, said Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak.
She agreed that the aldermen need to try to make sure Mayor Michael O’Connor spends the school mitigation and moderately priced dwelling units funds once they’re collected.
There’s nothing stopping the aldermen from bringing forward their own ideas for how the money should be spent, said Alderman Kelly Russell.
To put all of the blame on the administration and staff is an abdication of the aldermen’s responsibilities, she said.
MacShane argued that the city’s staff has the expertise in their respective areas that the aldermen don’t, so the staff should be developing details of various projects.
O’Connor, who does not attend the aldermen’s legislative work sessions, said in an interview afterward that he would prefer a collaborative approach to find ways to spend the funds.
“We’re certainly interested in what the Board’s thoughts are,” he said.
The city has collected $5.89 million in school mitigation fees since fiscal 2019, and no funds have been expended to date, Director of Budget and Administration Katie Barkdoll wrote in an email to MacShane.
Meanwhile the city has collected nearly $4.96 million in moderately priced dwelling unit fees in the same period, and has spent $62,209 on weatherization and home repairs, and $15,000 on settlement assistance, she wrote.
Kuzemchak said she would not support using school mitigation funds to build schools, since that’s a county responsibility and city residents pay county taxes just like other county residents.
But the money could be used to add amenities to schools in the city, she said.
Dean Rose, vice president of the county’s Board of Education, said the board would be open to a joint discussion with the aldermen and O’Connor about how to spend the money.
Rae Gallagher, another member of the board, said she’s sure that the board and officials from Frederick County Public Schools would like to be part of a conversation on how the mitigation fees that have been collected can benefit students in the city.
O’Connor said he’d had conversations with FCPS’s previous superintendent before the pandemic about how to use the mitigation fees, and would like to talk with the school board about how to use the money to provide services that are unique to the students at each school in the city.
“Now is the time for us to have those important conversations with the Board of Education,” he said.
(2) comments
This is ridiculous. The city collects money and then never spends it! McShane is totally incompetent. The school fees should be used to help build needed schools. The city makes a decision to approve more housing when schools.are overcrowded and they collect any extra fee. All that money should go to build the needed schools. Do your job city officials!
It looks like this idiot McShane wants to create a piggy bank for any city special projects. The intent of the collection of school mitigation fees was to help build schools and support school infrastructure located in the city. Now, McShane wants to change the rules for the developers. Just wrong public policy.
