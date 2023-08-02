Frederick’s aldermen want the city to commit to spending money it has received from developers to build more affordable housing and school facilities.

The city has nearly $6 million in school mitigation funds — intended to offset development in areas where schools are already overcrowded — and almost $5 million for building affordable housing paid by developers in lieu of putting affordable units in their projects, Alderman Ben MacShane said Wednesday.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(2) comments

FrederickFan

This is ridiculous. The city collects money and then never spends it! McShane is totally incompetent. The school fees should be used to help build needed schools. The city makes a decision to approve more housing when schools.are overcrowded and they collect any extra fee. All that money should go to build the needed schools. Do your job city officials!

Report Add Reply
Frederick4ever

It looks like this idiot McShane wants to create a piggy bank for any city special projects. The intent of the collection of school mitigation fees was to help build schools and support school infrastructure located in the city. Now, McShane wants to change the rules for the developers. Just wrong public policy.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription