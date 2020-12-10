A simple request for approval of a new grant related to School Resource Officers (SROs) launched the Frederick County Board of Education into yet another lengthy discussion about the program.
The role of SROs has been a hot topic within the county this year as national events relating to racial injustice and law enforcement have called into question armed officers’ presence in schools. Some in the community have called for the disbandment of the program.
Board members have mentioned taking a closer look at the program and students’ perception of it, but with Frederick County Public Schools continuing to operate in a virtual learning model, concrete steps have been delayed.
The grant the board was asked to approve during it’s meeting Wednesday night was a $168,000 grant from the Maryland Center for School Safety. These are supplemental funds to the approximately $4 million the county spends to run the SRO program.
Scott Blundell, security and emergency management supervisor for FCPS, told board members the money would be used primarily to pay officers for overtime at a rate of $42 an hour for a minimum of three hours.
Officers need overtime pay to assist FCPS with things like meal and educational material distributions, return to play activities, and to assist with student support investigations or follow-ups, Blundell said.
For example, pupil personnel workers for FCPS currently conduct wellness checks on students who are in virtual learning and have either not logged on or not turned in assignments for multiple days, and sometimes SROs assist with those checks, Blundell said.
“These law enforcement officers would be able to help in tracking students down, getting them services that maybe the pupil personnel workers are not aware are available, providing guidance and providing overall general safety for our staff members that go out and try and contact these students,” he said.
Some board members seemed to be troubled, however, at the idea of SROs visiting student homes.
“I know families who would not be comfortable with an SRO showing up. Not because the SRO wasn’t kind and perfect, but because they might be uncomfortable with law enforcement coming to their door because their kid hadn’t logged on,” said board member Liz Barrett.
She said she feels the board needs to have a larger discussion on what the exact role or job description of an SRO is, adding that more data and feedback from both students and families needs to be collected.
Board member David Bass agreed, saying he would like to know how many at-home visits have been conducted by SROs this school year and how effective those visits have been.
“Is there a positive effect in that the student begins to log in, or is there no difference made, or is there an adverse response? Are families more distrustful of our schools after visits such as this?” Bass said.
Blundell did not have an immediate answer to these inquiries, but he said through the use of the grant money it is possible the data can begin to be collected.
FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban clarified, however, that officers are not immediately dispatched to student homes when a student doesn’t log on for one day.
“This is when [pupil personnel workers] tried repeatedly different things and feels that by having the SRO involved it’s going to help them make progress,” she said.
Board member Jason “Mr. J” Johnson said he supports the SRO program, but he thinks it’s critical for FCPS to be involved in the selection of officers for the program and that there needs to be a focus on building strong relationships between the officer and school community.
Bass asked why the grant money was needed since a majority of students are accessing learning from home.
“It surprises me that overtime would be needed for our school resource officers. My thought would be that there would be fewer hours needed,” Bass said.
Blundell said even though officers may not be stationed at school buildings all day, there are other duties they still perform that may take them into hours beyond the school day.
“The [wellness] checks could take us into three, four, five in the evening. The follow-ups to issues that happen during the school day online could take us into the evening,” Blundell said.
School resource officers are not paid directly by FCPS. They are paid by their individual law enforcement agencies and might be performing other duties unrelated to FCPS during the day. The grant money would allow FCPS to utilize them for extra support, Blundell said.
After the discussion, the board approved the grant Wednesday night on a 5-2 vote. Bass and Barrett opposed.
“I think it’s outrageous that we would send a police officer with school-based staff to a kid’s home,” Barrett said. “Kids are not logging on because they are overwhelmed, because their families are poor, because their electricity might not be on right now. They need to have social workers at their house, they need to have that kind of support...this does not engage trust.”
