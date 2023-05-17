The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved an audio and video upgrade for the school system’s central office boardroom and TV control room.
The upgrades will cost $476,432 and will be funded through the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
ESSER funds aim to assist schools in safely reopening and maintaining operations following the pandemic. They also address the impact the pandemic had in schools, according to the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The upgrades will allow the Board of Education to have the right technology in place in case of another pandemic or something similar were to happen, forcing instruction to be remote again, Frederick County Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Leslie Pellegrino said.
A start date for the upgrades was not mentioned during the meeting or in board documents.
The board had put a call for bids out to upgrade the school system central office boardroom, studio and control room. Forty companies downloaded the bid, but only one company — Audio-Video Group of Frederick — submitted a proposal.
In order to upgrade all three rooms, it would have cost $636,152. However the ESSER money could not fund upgrades to all three rooms, so the board focused on upgrades to only the central office board room and the TV control room, board documents say.
The TV control room work will cost $182,551 and the boardroom work will cost $293,881.
Funding to upgrade the studio will be looked at a later time, since there isn’t enough funding to upgrade it with the other rooms, board documents said.
Board member David Bass had some concerns with using ESSER money for the audio and video upgrades.
"COVID relief funds have been used so widely, for so many things, and this does feel like a bit of a stretch for me," he said.
But Pellegrino said the district is well within the requirements for ESSER money, since the upgrades would help with technology if another pandemic situation occurred.
"When we first went into working from home and whatnot, we struggled with how to present our board meetings to the public," she said. "This upgrade and all will assist us should and hopefully we never have to go into a pandemic again, but in case we have to be in that same situation again."
Board member Jason Johnson wanted to know if the ESSER money could be put toward other uses at the board’s discretion.
Pellegrino said yes, but the school system would have to prove that the money would go toward something pandemic-related.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.