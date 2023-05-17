Board of Education Video Controls
Buy Now

One of the large boards used to control and broadcast Frederick County Board of Education meetings at the board office.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved an audio and video upgrade for the school system’s central office boardroom and TV control room. 

The upgrades will cost $476,432 and will be funded through the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription