The Frederick County Board of Education lowered its budget shortfall by $10.8 million Wednesday night, mostly by cutting or reducing programs and resources for the upcoming school year.
The board has been grappling with a shortfall of more than $40 million in its budget for the coming fiscal year, which must be balanced before June 30.
The board hoped to have about $939 million for the 2023-24 school year, but, based on the funding level in County Executive Jessica Fitzwater's proposed county budget, the school board had to cut the budget to roughly $894 million.
Less than half of the school system's funding comes from the county budget.
Fitzwater also proposed a $14 million supplemental budget for the school system earlier this month.
The county budget, with the supplemental budget, is scheduled to be put to a vote on Tuesday.
By the end of Wednesday’s meeting, which ran past midnight, the school board said it had roughly $33.6 million left in its budget shortfall. That figure does not account for Fitzwater's proposed supplemental budget.
The school board will meet again on June 7 to continue trying to reduce the gap. By then, the board will have a clearer sense of the county funding for the school system.
Elevate Academy, a summer program that helped students who fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first program that the school board completely cut in an effort to close that budget gap.
Elevate Academy was COVID grant funded and serves roughly 3,500 students. The cut reduced the budget shortfall by about $2 million.
The cut passed with a 6-1 vote, with board member David Bass voting no.
Board member Rae Gallagher said the cut was painful, but it recognizes the reality of the district's finances. There are still other places the board needs to consider for cuts, she said.
“We keep talking about finding some magical money, but we heard there is no money tree earlier,” she said. "There are going to be areas that are going to be painful to cut. This is one of them.”
With each cut and reduction as the hours wore on, the board seemed more pained.
The Remote Virtual Program, which allows students in grades 1 through 8 to learn in a completely virtual setting, was reduced to save $903,427.
Grades 3 through 8 were kept. If the board had voted to keep only grades 5 through 8, it would have saved $1.1 million.
Board President Sue Johnson and board member Jason Johnson said they did not want to cut the virtual program, since it benefited students who can’t otherwise learn in an in-person environment.
“There's a real need and also it keeps us nimble,” Jason Johnson said.
He said he believed the board could find funding to fully maintain the program.
Bass said he wanted to wait until the next board meeting on June 7 to vote on how to deal with the virtual program, but Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson cautioned against postponing such a decision.
“I don't think it's fair to our families or our staff on June 7 to say that they're not going to have a virtual spot to go to,” she said. “If there's no vote tonight, then it shouldn't be back on the block.”
The motion passed 5-2, with Sue Johnson and Jason Johnson voting not to reduce the program. The program will still be available to students who are “medically fragile,” according to board documents.
Special education and student services revisions were also passed on Wednesday night.
The board initially requested a $10.7 million budget for special education and student services staff and programs, but the revision presented on Wednesday reduced it to $7.3 million.
The $10.7 million initial proposal included $3.7 million that the district planned to use to address a Department of Justice audit expected to be complete in the summer.
The school district staff recommended instead moving money to where the system anticipates the needs will be. That approach opened up $3.3 million that can be counted toward filling the budget gap.
The school system is being audited following a Department of Justice investigation into the violation and mistreatment of special education students.
Those revisions passed 6-1, with Bass voting no. He had concerns about these changes being implemented before audit findings were available.
“I have a deep worry about waiting a whole year to implement the audit findings. I also think that if we're confident that the audit findings — if we're going to have them in July — I think that some can be implemented this fiscal year,” he said.
However, Dyson said the school system likes to have staff and programs in place by July 1, and audit findings might not be able to be implemented by then.
Jennifer Bingman, acting associate superintendent of special education and student services, assured Bass that some of what is in place is in line with what the audit will ultimately ask the school system to do. The staff could also add audit recommendations as they are made available.
“A lot of it isn't necessarily like staffing and adding staffing,” she said. “It was more of making sure that we have the programs that we need for our students to expand the continuum of services ...."
Finally, the board made other revenue changes to add $3 million to balance the gap, and paused its elementary school administrative and support staffing phase-in model to reduce the gap by another $1.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.