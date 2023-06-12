Brunswick High Tour
Buy Now

The main entrance to Brunswick High School

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A newly proposed construction schedule from Frederick County Public Schools would accelerate the timeline for replacing Brunswick High School — a move residents say is long overdue.

Students and parents from Brunswick have showed up en masse to school board meetings in recent months, urging officials to take action on what they argue are unacceptable conditions in the building.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(2) comments

Frayou

Long overdue.

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

Congrats to Brunswick High School supporters. Well deserved!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription