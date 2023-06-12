A newly proposed construction schedule from Frederick County Public Schools would accelerate the timeline for replacing Brunswick High School — a move residents say is long overdue.
Students and parents from Brunswick have showed up en masse to school board meetings in recent months, urging officials to take action on what they argue are unacceptable conditions in the building.
Originally constructed in the early 1960s, Brunswick is the oldest high school building in Frederick County. It hasn't seen any major additions or renovations since 1992, when it received a new gym.
Under the currently approved timeline, a replacement building won't be open until 2033. But FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson's recommended Educational Facilities Master Plan (EFMP) for 2023 has the school opening five years sooner, in the fall of 2028.
"I'm pleased that our advocacy has gotten us noticed," said Hope Bonnano, chair of the Brunswick High School New Build Committee, which the city of Brunswick organized.
The board is scheduled to review the 2023 EFMP at a work session on Wednesday, then take public comment and vote on it at its June 28 meeting.
If Dyson's recommended EFMP were kept intact, the design process for a new Brunswick High would be scheduled to begin next summer and construction would be scheduled to begin in 2026.
The 200-page EFMP outlines construction priorities for the entire district, from limited renovations to entirely new buildings.
But the document is only a road map, FCPS officials say. There is no guarantee the state and county will fund the projects the district has planned five or 10 years down the line.
On Wednesday, FCPS staff will brief the board on what they know about anticipated state and county capital funds for the next fiscal year.
The Frederick County Board of Education directed FCPS to make replacing Brunswick a priority at a meeting last month. State Del. Jesse Pippy and state Sen. Bill Folden, whose districts include Brunswick, spoke to the board at its May 17 meeting about the project.
In a conversation that was at times tense, the lawmakers urged the school board to be more aggressive in prioritizing projects, even though it can't control the funding streams needed to complete those projects.
"The reality is that if you don't ask for [the money], you don't get it," Pippy said.
Board President Sue Johnson called the conversation "necessary," and several board members agreed to pursue funding for Brunswick more intentionally.
Brad Eye, another member of the Brunswick High School New Build Committee, said he was satisfied with the proposed timeline and proud of his community's continuous advocacy.
"We feel pretty good about everything," he said. "We really do."
Bonanno agreed, but said she would "feel more secure once FCPS works to secure that funding."
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(2) comments
Long overdue.
Congrats to Brunswick High School supporters. Well deserved!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.