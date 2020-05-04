Items in the Frederick County Public Schools upcoming budget that were expected to be priorities may now have to be put on hold after the school system only received $7 million in above maintenance of effort funding from the county executive, instead of the $28 million they had originally requested.
Schools Superintendent Terry Alban said funding priorities will now have to be shifted around, not only because of the amount of funding received but also due to needs brought on by schools being closed.
The Frederick County Council met via online video conferencing with Alban and other FCPS staff recently to discuss these current needs as well as other specifics of the proposed budget.
Alban explained to members of the council that as the district has shifted to online learning, making sure students and staff have access to reliable technology has become vital.
“Our technology replacement cycles and our infrastructure replacement cycles, that has obviously become even more critically important as we navigate COVID-19 and have our entire school population engaging in distance learning,” she said.
Almost every single FCPS student is currently connected to their education online and FCPS distributed Chromebooks to students of all grade levels who needed them when distance learning first began.
If distance learning continues into the fall, Alban said they are anticipating that at least 30 percent of those devices will need to be replaced or refreshed.
According to Leslie Pellegrino, chief financial officer of FCPS, that means an unexpected cost of more than $2 million.
Council member Jessica Fitzwater said she is concerned by how little funding FCPS received.
“I am really very worried about the only $7 million above maintenance of effort. I think in reality that is almost just going to end up being business as usual,” Fitzwater said. “We know how fast we’re growing; we know how much the needs are growing especially with what we’re dealing with now.”
Alban said the $7 million will only allow FCPS to address some of the schools system’s current critical needs. They are also expecting expenses down the line, she said, particularly when students return to school buildings.
“There are so many issues that families are facing that are impacting our students. So there will be academic needs, there will be a lot of emotional needs,” Alban said. “Part of our budget included expansion of programs for our students that are impacted by traumatic experiences. We think those traumatic experiences are accelerating during this time and so there is going to be an even greater need for that.”
While there are arising needs for the school system during this time, Alban said the main funding priority continues to be addressing increased enrollment.
According to Pellegrino, FCPS is expecting an increase of 1,400 students for the next academic year, which would require an additional 145 new positions and would cost in total $9.3 million.
Despite the immense cost associated with the increased enrollment though, Alban said the growth has helped with recruiting teachers.
“We can offer open contracts so that we can try and get folks to commit to Frederick County Public Schools sooner in the process, so that has been very beneficial to us in our recruitment process,” Alban said.
She also talked about teacher pay. Even though the school system moved to a new pay scale four years ago, it has struggled to stay competitive with surrounding counties that have continued to substantially increase pay for their teachers.
“We did have a lot of teachers who were moving ... we have seen a little bit of a stabilization with that and I think a part of that is because for the last four years the pay increase has been a good one,” Alban said. “But with other counties continuing to increase their salary as well, it did not move us up in the competitiveness piece.”
Council member Kai Hagen mentioned that the council heard from many residents asking whether the school system had seen any savings over the last two months with buildings being shut down and buses not being run.
Pellegrino said that while they do anticipate some savings from unused buses or substitute teachers, other costs, such as buying technology for students, have offset those savings.
Both Alban and Pellegrino said they understand and appreciate what the county executive has decided to give in terms of funding, even though it is much lower than what was requested, and know the Board of Education will have to make some tough decisions soon.
“We’re going to have to go back and look at these additions to our budget and decide which ones may not be there for next year,” Pellegrino said. “But $7 million will help us do the essential items that are in our budget and help deal with the growth that we anticipate for next year.”
Once the County Council approves the current budget, it will return to the Board of Education, which is expected to begin discussion about it this month.
FCC braces for cuts
In addition to FCPS, the County Council also reviewed the proposed FY21 budget for Frederick Community College and met with college President Elizabeth Burmaster.
The campus has been closed since early March when they transitioned all courses online in response to COVID-19.
Burmaster told the council that the proposed budget includes salary step increases for various employees as well as needed renovation projects for different buildings on campus.
A majority of the conversation though centered around anticipated cuts in state funding that the college normally receives.
According to Burmaster, approximately one-third of the colleges funding comes from the state, with the other two sources being the county and tuition.
Burmaster said there could be some federal relief coming down the pipeline but that the college is preparing to implement such measures as hiring freezes and furloughing of certain employees.
When asked if the tuition rate could be changed to help with covering costs, Burmaster said the tuition rate was set earlier in the year by the Board of Trustees and can no longer be changed.
Fitzwater pointed out, however that the college could see an increase in enrollment due to the current reality of COVID-19.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of people wanting to stay closer to home, whether it’s about personal finances, family finances, health concerns, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a nationwide trend in people looking at community colleges,” she said.
Burmaster agreed and said they are hopeful and excited at the prospect of serving more students and that FCC’s admissions, recruitment and marketing teams are working with that possibility in mind.
“A community college education is a good investment, it’s a good route to go and we believe in the mission of community colleges,” Burmaster said. “That’s what’s keeping us going, the thought that we will be able to step to the plate and serve even more students.”
Summer session for the college has already been moved to online and Burmaster said a final decision on the fall semester will be announced in the coming weeks.
