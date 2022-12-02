Frederick city employees will have an extra holiday, get reimbursed for pursuing educational opportunities, and receive extra money for using their knowledge of another language to help the city, among other benefits recently approved by the city's aldermen.
The aldermen unanimously approved seven resolutions at their meeting Thursday night to approve changes to the city's policies and procedures for a number of benefits for employees.
One of the changes makes Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S., one of the city's 11 official paid holidays. The city had already given employees administrative leave for the Juneteenth holiday off in 2021 and 2022.
Another change will provide employees with a $100 stipend per pay period for helping the city translate documents, graphics, and other materials into languages spoken by local residents.
Employees will have to pass a certification test to prove their fluency in a particular language.
After participating in the program for a year, an employee can apply for recertification, without being retested.
A third change will, for part-time employees who work at least 1,040 hours a year, reimburse 100% of costs for required textbooks, registration fees, course fees, and required equipment for classes related to their current job requirements or for promotional opportunities within the city.
Full-time employees already receive that compensation.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said she was glad to see the educational assistance approved. She urged the city's human resources department to let the aldermen know if a lot of employees are participating and they need more funding.
The city will now also allow continued enrollment in its health benefits for families of employees who die.
If a death-related claim is filed with the Maryland Workers' Compensation Commission, coverage for dependents on the city's health plans will continue for at least 12 months or until the state commission issues a determination, whichever date occurs later.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she was glad to see the extension of benefits for families who are already going through the death of a loved one.
“That's not something that anyone should have to worry about,” she said.
Alderman Kelly Russell thanked the city's staff and her alderman colleagues for being willing to have some complicated and hard discussions during several workshops on the proposed changes.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said he thinks the changes will help the city be a top employer for attracting and retaining talented workers.
Mayor Michael O'Connor thanked the aldermen for their work on the changes.
“On behalf of our employees, thank you. We appreciate it,” O'Connor said.
