In recent weeks, county residents have perhaps driven by various yellow school buses displaying large, white banners reading “Stuff the Bus.”
The buses, part of the United Way of Frederick County’s annual donation drive, are one way that community members and an array of organizations contribute to providing local public school students with supplies they need for the upcoming year.
Volunteers on Wednesday sorted these donations — and many more from all over the county — as part of this year’s annual Frederick City Schools Supply Drive at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which has hosted the event for the past five years.
Roughly 125 volunteers at the church assisted in the unloading and sorting of donated supplies. Among the helpers were people from local church groups, businesses and organizations, county public school students and missionaries from the other side of the country.
“It really was a village,” The Rev. Dr. Barbara Kershner Daniel, senior pastor at the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, said. She coordinated the event for the 11th time.
Donors contributed either school supplies or money for the event. The Stuff the Bus drive set up various drop spots for school supply donations that volunteers then collected and brought to the church Wednesday to be sifted through. The donations will be distributed to public schools throughout the county, Kershner Daniel said.
Donations also came in from community members giving to their local public schools, and a local Walmart sent what Kristen Spear, a support services coordinator for Frederick County Public Schools, called an “outrageously generous” amount of excess supplies — 35 pallets worth.
Money is often collected through The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, of which Kershner Daniel was formerly a board member. Monetary donations, she said, are used for supplies that donors may not think to buy — like graph paper, sketch books, white board markers and Sharpies.
Kershner Daniel said spending the more than $20,000 in donations that come in requires her to make purchases year-round to secure the best deals and ensure contributed funds are used efficiently. She’s even stored backpacks in her home since October to distribute them come summer.
Donors were more inclined in 2020 to contribute money than supplies, so Kershner Daniel did more shopping than usual last year. This year, Walmart’s contribution lessened the shopping load for her.
Kershner Daniel expects that, with the hardships families have endured during the pandemic, the need for supplies will be greater this year. She said that the donations usually meet the communities’ needs. As the last of the Stuff the Bus donations arrived at the church, she said 2021 contributions appeared to match pre-pandemic volumes. FCPS will have a better idea come September of how much, if any, need remains, she added.
Before the pandemic, Kershner Daniel said, around 200 volunteers helped unload and sort supplies into backpacks for children and families that arrived for the donations.
“It was a great way to bring the community together,” she said.
Social distancing and mask requirements allowed for half the usual number of volunteers in 2020, and coordinators emphasized they wanted to avoid at all costs the risk of having a "super-spreader" event, especially as the delta variant continues to spike infection rates in the county.
Restrictions and the risk of virus transmission also prevented children and their families from coming to the event the past two years.
In previous years, families would arrive hours before the church’s doors opened to ensure their children would get the supplies they needed. Cars arrived early and throughout the day on Wednesday too, but coordinators and volunteers had to inform them that pick-up would be at their child’s school.
What volunteers have missed most the last two years, they said, is seeing the joy in children’s eyes as they picked the backpack and accompanying supplies that would equip them for the upcoming school year.
The supplies, Spear said, are also a form of expression and inclusion for students who, without the drive, may not enter the school year with everything they need.
Having children and their families come to the church was the most rewarding part of the drive, Jim Olson, the hosting church’s service projects coordinator, said. He hopes the families will be able to attend the annual drive moving forward.
FCPS schools begin in two weeks, and anybody in need of supplies should contact their child’s school, coordinators said.
Wednesday marked Kershner Daniel’s final drive as coordinator. Moving forward, she is hoping for a team that will breathe new life into the donation drive and get as much joy out of coordinating it as she did for more than a decade.
“Behind every single one of those boxes are families,” Kershner Daniel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.