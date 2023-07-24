New Turf Athletic Fields
Two workers make adjustments to the football goal posts at Tuscarora High School, where the entire stadium and track are being replaced. Construction is underway to install artificial turf fields at Walkersville, Tuscarora, Catoctin and Brunswick high schools.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

In a few weeks, every high school in Frederick County will have a turf field.

Construction is underway to install the fields at Walkersville, Tuscarora, Catoctin and Brunswick high schools. All of the work is progressing as scheduled, said Kevin Kendro, Frederick County Public Schools’ supervisor of athletics and extracurriculars.

