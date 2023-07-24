In a few weeks, every high school in Frederick County will have a turf field.
Construction is underway to install the fields at Walkersville, Tuscarora, Catoctin and Brunswick high schools. All of the work is progressing as scheduled, said Kevin Kendro, Frederick County Public Schools’ supervisor of athletics and extracurriculars.
The fields are on track to be finished in time for the first competitions of the fall sports season on Sept. 1, Kendro said.
"It's a very exciting time for FCPS," Kendro said in an interview Monday.
Last fall, then-Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced the county would use the bulk of a $10 million state grant to install the fields at the four schools. FCPS’ other six high schools already have them.
The announcement came nearly 15 years after FCPS installed its first turf field at Middletown High School. In the years since, the topic had become one of high community interest, especially in school communities without turf fields.
Over the years, schools have gathered speakers to advocate for turf fields at Frederick County Board of Education meetings, offering sometimes emotional testimony on the topic.
The Gov. Thomas Johnson High School community spent years fundraising for a turf field, and ended up with about $200,000 — less than a third of the estimated cost at the time.
In 2021, the school board transferred funds to close that gap, making TJ the most recent school to receive a turf field.
In rainy or snowy weather, student athletes at schools with grass fields often have to travel to a turf field to compete. Most aren’t allowed to practice on their school’s game field to protect its conditions for competitions.
Plus, grass field maintenance can be costly and time-consuming, forcing school and parent volunteers to spend hours painting and repainting lines.
The money that allowed the projects to finally move forward came as part of the state Built to Learn Act of 2020.
Prior allocations from the Built to Learn Act have helped the county pay for new Waverley and Brunswick elementary buildings, and accelerate the timelines for new Valley and Green Valley elementary buildings.
Before the Built to Learn funding was announced, there was no definitive timeline for turf fields at the FCPS schools that didn’t have them.
FCPS maintains a fund for upkeep of turf fields that’s separate from the rest of its budget. Some revenues for that fund come from renting out the fields.
Kendro said excitement has been building in the four school communities as the projects have come closer to fruition.
"It’s exciting that no matter where you compete in Frederick County, you're gonna be competing on the best quality surface," Kendro said.
