Five rising third graders sat on a colorful carpet at Lincoln Elementary School on the first Wednesday of July, watching attentively as their teacher walked them through the tricky business of adding three-digit numbers.
"I need way more practice," one boy called out, just as the group had determined the answer was 525.
"That's OK," his teacher, Erin Ferguson, responded. "That's why we're here."
Each summer since 2021, more than 3,000 Frederick County Public Schools students have attended the Elevate Academy, a program launched with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Children from each school in the county have been selected — based on their test scores, grades, behavior and a host of other factors — and invited to participate. For five weeks, they've received transportation, breakfast and lunch along with their supplemental academic instruction.
But after this summer, the grant that made Elevate possible will expire. And, as it grappled with a budget shortfall, the Frederick County Board of Education did not provide funding for the program to continue.
"I think we were all a little bit, like, 'Oh my gosh, please, no,'" Jamie Aliveto, FCPS' chief of schools and accountability, said of watching the program get removed from the board's draft budget.
But the district has other summer programs it hopes will compensate for the loss, Aliveto and other officials said.
New funding sources through the Blueprint for Maryland's Future — a wide-ranging piece of legislation aimed at reforming Maryland's education system that's phasing in over the next decade — should help, too, they said.
There were full classrooms all throughout Lincoln on Wednesday, serving students enrolled in a variety of summer programs, each funded with different grants and aiming for different goals.
Elevate started out as a means to help children readjust to classroom life after missing a year of instruction during the pandemic. During that first year, reminding students how to follow instructions and get along with their peers was as much the goal as academic recovery was.
But in the years since, it's evolved into a flexible way to support students who need extra help in a variety of subject areas.
Tara Spellman, who has taught with or helped manage the Elevate program for all three years, said it was a way to give "additional at-bats" to children who needed it. Instruction is meant to reinforce what students learned the previous school year.
The class sizes in Elevate are kept small, with a staff-to-student ratio capped at 1:12.
That gives students the opportunity to engage with their teachers in a way they couldn't during the normal school year, said Megan Sutherland, a Title I teacher specialist for FCPS.
Plus, some of the grants that fund other FCPS summer programs have stringent requirements for which students are eligible, Sutherland said.
But the "more lenient" COVID relief grants allowed FCPS administrators to consider many factors, and even talk with classroom teachers about which children would benefit most from the extra support, rather than relying exclusively on prescribed measures.
Classes are intentionally formed with students who have similar abilities, Sutherland said. And since the groups are so small, children are more likely to be honest about what they do and don't understand — like the boy from Ferguson's class who announced he needed more time.
"I know some of those kids, and they don't speak up that often during the school year," said Sutherland, who had observed Ferguson's class work through the addition problem earlier that morning, asking questions and calling out suggestions. "When you're with peers with a similar need set, they're more comfortable being vulnerable."
Since the program begins in late June and runs for more than a month, students don't have much time to forget their skills or suffer from a "summer slide" before school starts back up again in the fall.
Last summer, about 52% of elementary schoolers and 72% of middle schoolers showed improvement on math from the beginning of the program to the end, according to FCPS data.
About half of students in both groups showed improvement in reading.
But officials also pointed to survey data to measure the program's success: 88% of students said they enjoyed Elevate and 84% said it had helped them academically.
Meanwhile, 95% of teachers said they were satisfied with the program's academic impact.
Elevate's coordinators said they were sorry to see it go, but hopeful that other programs could eventually take its place.
"It's sad," said Laila Watkins, an FCPS teacher specialist. "But there were some really hard budget decisions that had to be made"
