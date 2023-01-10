Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson unveiled her first proposed budget Monday evening, outlining a $933 million plan for fiscal year 2024 that would represent a 13.4% increase in the district’s total spending.
The proposed budget includes a $29.3 million pool for salary increases, which would translate to an average raise of 6% for all benefitted employees.
It also includes more than $24 million to address inflation, which Dyson described in budget documents as a “significant challenge.”
Together, the inflationary costs and the salary pool account for about half of Dyson’s proposed funding increase of $110.2 million.
Other proposed increases aim to accommodate ongoing growth in FCPS’ student population.
The district expects to add 1,185 students next fiscal year, and has continued to grow over the past three years, making it an outlier among many Maryland school systems that saw stagnant or falling enrollment during the pandemic.
Dyson budgeted to add more than 100 new classroom teachers and 88 administrative and support employees, which includes assistant principals, counselors, instructional assistants and secretaries.
The plan also includes funding for 15 additional English-learner teachers and 18 additional special education teachers.
“As we grow, we do not want to see cracks in our foundation,” Dyson said in a video message to the community about the recommended budget. “The path forward simply requires more teachers, more custodians, more bus drivers, more cafeteria workers, more school counselors.”
For budgeting purposes, positions are measured by full-time equivalency, a system that counts a part-time worker as a fraction of a full-time employee.
About $7.5 million is budgeted toward implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a sweeping education reform bill that will phase in over the next decade.
In fiscal year 2024, FCPS will pay for things like four additional pre-K classrooms, expanded career and technology programs, and additional salary enhancements based on educators’ certifications — all changes that are mandated by the Blueprint.
There is also $10.5 million in additional funding for the district’s special education and student services departments.
This includes a $3.5 million pool reserved for implementing the recommendations of an upcoming audit of FCPS’ special education programs, which comes in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found the district was systematically misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
The superintendent’s recommended budget is among the first steps in a budget process that lasts until the end of June.
The Frederick County Board of Education is set to review and discuss the spending plan at its meeting on Wednesday.
Dyson’s proposed budget is $97 million higher than what former Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe laid out in his recommended budget last year.
Her proposed expeditures exceed the district’s expected revenues by almost $80 million. Markoe’s proposed budget for this fiscal year, meanwhile, projected a $41 million gap between revenues and expenditures.
The $80 million gap means that — if the recommended budget were submitted to the county without any adjustments — the school board would be asking County Executive Jessica Fitzwater to give FCPS $80 million more than what maintenance-of-effort laws require.
Maintenance of effort means the county must provide the school system with, at minimum, the same amount of money per student from year to year.
The school board will work to balance the budget over the coming months, adjusting its plan once it receives spending plans from the county and state.
