Urbana Tour on First Day of School 4
Buy Now

Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson and Urbana High School Assistant Principal Mike Hombach tour the school in August. Dyson unveiled her first proposed budget for the school system Monday evening, laying out a $933 million spending plan.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson unveiled her first proposed budget Monday evening, outlining a $933 million plan for fiscal year 2024 that would represent a 13.4% increase in the district’s total spending.

The proposed budget includes a $29.3 million pool for salary increases, which would translate to an average raise of 6% for all benefitted employees.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsekw

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription