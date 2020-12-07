A drop in enrollment this school year could cause significant funding losses for Frederick County Public Schools as staff prepares its fiscal 2022 budget.
Members of the Frederick County Council were alerted to these concerns during a joint meeting with FCPS staff and the Frederick County Board of Education Dec. 3.
After a lengthy discussion about how the school system plans to return students to the classroom, council members were told that FCPS has seen a decrease of 211 enrolled students this year. Due to the pandemic, many families chose to either home-school or send their children to private schools this year.
While 211 students is a small number in relation to the nearly 44,000 students of FCPS, Leslie Pellegrino, chief financial officer for FCPS, said the enrollment decrease could equate to a funding loss of $2.5 million at the state level.
There is a large push from school systems and education advocates across the state to hold districts harmless for the enrollment declines experienced this year. It all starts at the governor’s level and how his budget is put together, explained Pellegrino.
“If he goes strictly by the formulas, and we get $2.5 million less in our funding, then the legislators have to find that funding from somewhere else if possible, and of course we know that, just like the county revenues, the state revenues are precarious through this pandemic,” she told council members.
Funding formulas for school systems at both the state and local level are largely based on enrollment. A decrease of 211 students would also equate to a $1.5 million funding loss at the local level, Pellegrino said, adding it’s important to continue funding FCPS above maintenance of effort—the minimum amount of funding the school expects to receive from the county each year based on formulas.
For fiscal 2021, FCPS received $7 million above maintenance of effort from the county executive. Pellegrino said the extra funding is needed to cover inflationary costs alone.
“We are hoping that we will receive more than maintenance of effort for the FY22 year because that will help us keep providing the same services next year as we provide it today,” she said.
The council sought to reassure FCPS staff and the board during the meeting that government leaders both locally and across the state are aware of the school systems being placed in an uncertain situation.
“It is a concern for the school systems across the state ... it is being followed, we are all aware of it...we’ve got your back,” said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D).
To help with unexpected costs incurred during the pandemic, the school system has also received various grant funding through the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Pellegrino told council members FCPS has received approximately $14 million in relief aid but that about $10 million of that money is required to be used by the end of 2020.
So far, much of the funding has been used to establish an after-school tutoring program that was implemented in October as well as manage technology needs, distribute free meals and procure PPE and maintenance needs such as advanced filters.
This money was also used to pivot many Career and Technology Education (CTE) classes online, Pellegrino said. Specifically, virtual desktop infrastructure was developed for students enrolled in programs at the FCPS Career and Technology Center.
“A lot of their programs are very high-tech, and their Chromebooks could not run those programs, so what [staff] did was created an intermediate area that ... makes it a virtual desktop for their Chromebooks so that it allows [students] to access their programs virtually,” she said.
The remaining funds will last through September 2022, and much of it came from the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund that was created through the CARES Act.
Pellegrino said this money will continue to help the school system address learning losses.
“We’re looking at summer programs and other types of programs that will help students once they return post-pandemic ... and we’re looking into what we call recovery services particularly for our special education students,” Pellegrino said. “This funding is going to allow us the opportunity to handle those additional costs that we’re going to encounter.”
After this information was presented, Councilman Jerry Donald (D) asked if any of the money could be used to help pay the health insurance costs of cafeteria workers and bus drivers who were laid off in September.
At that time, the Board of Education agreed to continue paying for employee health insurance through at least the end of the year but that workers would have to pay their share of the premiums.
Pellegrino said staff had not been contacted by former employees who were struggling to pay their share.
“A majority of them have received their unemployment funding, and we also worry about the taxability and the equability of that,” she said, adding that at this time, the school system has decided not to aid these workers.
One of the last items on the joint meeting’s agenda had nothing to do with the current pandemic but rather focused on the future of FCPS.
Paul Lebo, chief operating officer for FCPS, gave council members an overview of school construction projects that will soon be completed.
Blue Heron Elementary School and the new Rock Creek School will both be open by fall 2021. An addition to Oakdale Middle School will also open next fall and will add almost 300 seats to the school.
Blue Heron Elementary will help alleviate some of the crowding seen in schools in the Lake Linganore area but will not solve the issue, according to Lebo.
“Unfortunately, we continue to see rapid growth in those areas, and we will still have capacity challenges in the area, but Blue Heron will be a great addition,” he said.
The replacement of Waverley Elementary School is also underway and is scheduled to open in fall 2022 with a state-rated capacity of 1,019 students, making it the largest elementary school in the county.
The board will also hear the first design plans for the replacement of Brunswick Elementary School during its meeting on Dec. 9. According to Lebo, the new school will add 217 seats and is scheduled to open in fall 2023.
(2) comments
The BOE didn't have a problem when they jettisoned the K-5 children at Sabillasville Elementary.
"We have your back." From what? The formula is there for a purpose. Less Students + Less Monies = Less Staff.
