After multiple discussions spanning several months, the Frederick County Board of Education has determined it would be impossible to expand school bus service in the fiscal 2024 budget, its vice president said.
Board Vice President Dean Rose said in an interview last week that he wasn’t giving up on the overall idea, though.
Currently, elementary schoolers in Frederick County Public Schools are provided a bus if they live more than a 1.25-mile walk from their school. Middle and high schoolers are provided a bus if they live more than a 1.75-mile walk from their school.
FCPS’ transportation department can make an exception to the distance rules if the student’s available walking route crosses too many lanes of traffic, travels under a highway overpass, lacks adequate sidewalks or is otherwise deemed unsafe.
The school board asked the FCPS transportation staff earlier this year to figure out what it would cost to reduce walking distances to one mile at the elementary level and 1.5 miles at the secondary level.
At a board policy committee meeting in February, FCPS Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo said the plan would require 11 additional school buses and 11 additional drivers, at a cost of about $1.93 million.
Of that, $1.26 million would go toward purchasing the buses, about $539,000 would go toward hiring the drivers and about $124,000 would go toward fuel, Lebo said.
FCPS Transportation Director Fred Punturiero said hiring the drivers would be “extremely difficult.” The district already struggles to meet its current transportation needs, he said.
At a school board work session on March 22, Punturiero said that more than 1,800 driving shifts had been covered by administrative staffers since the school year began. That averages out to 14 shifts per day, he said, all being covered by people who work other jobs in the district.
Plus, Punturiero said, supply-chain problems have made the lead times on new school buses much longer. When the district ordered buses in August 2022, it was told it would not receive them until December 2023, he said.
Rose said last week that the earliest that changes could feasibly come to the district’s transportation policy was the 2024-2025 school year. It was “not possible” to do so sooner, he said.
“It’s clear, regardless of our feelings, we could not do this in ‘23-’24,” Rose said at the board work session. “The drivers and buses do not exist.”
The issue is one that Rose said he has heard about a lot from the community.
“It will most certainly be a major topic of next year’s budget discussions,” he said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
Who is Ritchie Bros?
Google can show you everything you ever need to know!
Thanks. I learned something new today. I do not want to offend you, what are your preferred pronouns?
Who is asking for the expanded service.
Apparently, the "community".
but hay, lets contribute money towards tha plamandoon brothers downtown hotel, a PRIVATE business entity.
Oh, and hay, I'm sure Ritchie Brothers Auctions have some used buses for sale
“Hey” not “hay”.
