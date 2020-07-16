Frederick Community College has received a national grant to help student parents, particularly single mothers receive a college degree.
FCC is one of eight community college nationwide to receive the grant and be chosen to participate in "College Success for Single Mothers", a three-year project that will work to "identify the needs of single mother students on campus and develop a plan to expand key practices and services to enhance their college and career success."
The project is funded by ECMC Foundation and led by the National College Transition Network (NCTN).
“When a parent earns a degree, they are forging a path for economic mobility for their entire family,” FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement. “Supporting student parents provides benefits to our entire community."
The "College Success for Single Mothers" project will add to the other ways that FCC already supports student parents such as "Project Forward Step" and "Parents Lead", both of which help meet the needs of adult students through specialized curriculums and services.
