Frederick Community College students will be eligible for an additional $250,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The funds were made available through the FCC Foundation, a philanthropic network that seeks private gifts from alumni, businesses, and community members in order to provide scholarships to students, fund programs and provide professional development for faculty and staff.
The extra $250,000 is in addition to another $800,000 in FCC Foundation Opportunity Grants that were raised for students for this fall.
For students to be eligible for this year's scholarships, they must already be enrolled at FCC for the fall semester and be registered for six or more credits. Students who receive the scholarships will be provided two $500 grants, one in the fall semester and one in the spring.
The money may be used for tuition, fees, books, or other materials.
“We know many of our students are facing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement. “We are grateful to our FCC Foundation for always stepping up for our students."
Applications for the scholarships will be open until Aug. 15 and can be completed online at https://frederick.academicworks.com.
