Frederick Community College has been named a recipient of the Morgan Stanley Scholarship Fund which is aimed at increasing and improving mental health initiatives and support for students.
FCC was one of six colleges nationwide to be chosen for the first cohort of recipients, according to a press release. Details about the funding were not available.
The Morgan Stanley Scholarship Fund is run by the JED Foundation, which also runs JED Campus, a program that helps colleges and universities develop and strengthen the ways in which they support student mental health and the methods through which they aim to prevent suicide.
The fund will enable colleges and universities that serve students from low-income and diverse backgrounds to participate in JED Campus. JED Campus advisers will work with FCC to build upon the college's existing structures.
“FCC recognizes the importance of mental health and is committed to supporting the mental health of our students,” FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement. “We know this may be an especially difficult time for many of our students, and we are grateful...for this funding that will increase our ability to offer critical mental health support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.