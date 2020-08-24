Frederick Community College has received a grant for the 11th year in a row from the Maryland State Department of Education Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund.
The grant is approximately $59,000 and will pay for the tuition, fees and books of FCC students working in the child care field.
The grant will specifically help students who are enrolled in early childhood or elementary education degree programs at FCC or students who work in a licensed child care center or licensed home day care.
Over the last decade, the grant has helped about 150 students work toward their degree, according to a news release.
“We are proud of our students who work in the child care field and provide a critical service to families in our community,” FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement. “We thank the Maryland State Department of Education for this funding that helps our students get the training and experience needed so that they in turn can provide the best learning environment for the young children in their care.”
