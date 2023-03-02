FCC Opens Nursing Lab
Crystal Shea, director of surgical technology health sciences, demonstrates the use of the simulated operating room patients and equipment at Frederick Community College's new nursing sciences labs. At right is Brad Young, the president of the Frederick County Council.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick Community College on Wednesday unveiled its newly renovated health sciences facility, complete with labs meant to mimic acute care units, operating rooms and delivery rooms.

Linganore Hall has been undergoing extensive renovations since the summer of 2021, FCC President Annesa Cheek said Wednesday. The county and state dedicated a combined $11.4 million toward the project, which remodeled 75% of the building, she said.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

zipper_buddy

Happy to see my tax dollars going to something like this.

