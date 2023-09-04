Frederick County Public Schools announced last week that budget director Heather Clabaugh would be promoted when the district’s chief financial officer retires.
Leslie Pellegrino, who has worked with FCPS’ finance department since 2007, will leave her post as CFO at the end of 2023.
Clabaugh will replace her, but her new role will have a different name: associate superintendent of fiscal services.
Clabaugh has worked for the district since 2013, according to an FCPS news release. Before becoming budget director, she served as a budget officer and construction accountant.
The promotion means Clabaugh will become part of Superintendent Cheryl Dyson’s cabinet.
“We are excited Ms. Clabaugh will be serving in this new position,” Dyson said in the news release. “Her appointment will ensure we maintain continuity and fiduciary excellence.”
Clabaugh graduated from Catoctin High School before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mount St. Mary’s University.
She serves on the finance committee for the Frederick County Mental Health Association and on the financial oversight committee for the Maryland Association of School Business Officials, the FCPS release said.
