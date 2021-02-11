The Frederick County Public Schools fiscal 2022 budget is now in the hands of County Executive Jan Gardner (D) after the Frederick County Board of Education unanimously approved the spending plan Wednesday night.
The $700 million budget will remain as is while the county develops its budget and determines how much funding to give to FCPS.
The school system is currently asking the county to provide $27 million above its legally required level, also known as the Maintenance of Effort. If the budget is fully funded, FCPS will be able to implement various programs and tools related to academic recovery and mental health support for students, school system officials say.
Before board members voted to pass on the budget to the county, FCPS budget officer Heather Clabaugh provided some updated information.
The school system will receive funding in the form of two "hold harmless grants" from the state, she said. The first is for enrollment declines experienced this year due to COVID-19 and the second is for transportation for special education students. In total, FCPS is expecting approximately $2 million from those two grants.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also included some funding in his budget related to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, from which FCPS is expected to receive $1 million to expand pre-K and $2 million in restricted funds.
Clabaugh said the pre-K funding will be used to increase the number of all-day 4-year-old pre-K classes in the county. It is yet to be determined what the restricted funds can be used for.
“Typically, these funds...have had requirements. It’s our understanding that these might have some legislative information by the end of March, so when we return to you in April, we will have some more information. But we feel comfortable adding it to the budget," she said.
The Blueprint plan that was originally passed by the Maryland Legislature was vetoed by the governor last spring, and then elements of it were incorporated into his budget. But the veto was just overridden by the General Assembly and is expected to be overridden by the Senate as well, so the entire plan is expected to go into effect beginning in fiscal 2023.
Given these factors, Clabaugh said county funding formulas down the line may be affected and that the board will be presented items relating to the fiscal 2023 budget earlier than is customary.
Gardner will host a public hearing on her budget, which will include funding for FCPS, in March, and she will present her proposed spending plan to the County Council on April 15.
