Despite weeks of announcements about a scheduled public hearing on the Frederick County Public Schools fiscal 2022 budget — and calls for participation from school leadership — not one parent, student or community member submitted comment on the proposed spending plan.
The latest public hearing finished within a half hour and board members only heard from FCPS employees or related organizations.
Daryl Boffman, executive director of public affairs, told board members that the lack of comment could signify that the community does not have pressing concerns about the proposed budget.
Board member Liz Barrett asked if the Wednesday hearing was being translated to Spanish in real time.
The comments that were submitted were in video format and came from four groups—the Frederick County Teachers Association (FCTA), FCPS athletic directors, a group of FCPS literary specialists and a group of Brunswick High School teachers.
All four groups endorsed the fiscal 2022 spending plan while also calling on board members to support their specific needs.
Brunswick teachers asked the board to approve the current budget where it stands due to the needs they are seeing arise from their students.
“The 2021 school year will bring greater needs in closing the learning gap. Summer learning programs, math and reading support, mental health and behavioral support, replacing technology and so much more," Heather McCabe said in the video.
Brittany Anderson added, “Current student needs are critical, and enrollment will rise. We are preparing to meet the challenges of the coming school year but we need your help.”
Amanda Portner, a literary specialist at Thurmont Middle School, spoke on behalf of literary specialists around the county, saying continued funding for academic specialists such as herself is critical to addressing student needs.
"Particularly this year, as we head into an unknown potential learning loss for students, particularly our media students and our students who struggle with reading, it’s really important and critical that we have these positions filled budgetarily so that we can provide everything our students are going to come back needing whether we go back in hybrid shortly or when we return full time," she said.
FCTA submitted a video in which president Missy Dirks spoke of the impact previous years of underfunding has had on the school system.
"The impact of this underfunding has affected just about every part of FCPS operations. This includes larger class sizes, lack of competitive salaries, affecting recruitment and retention, scaled-back summer programs, insufficient interventions and less staff to take care of student needs just to name a few," she said. "All these things needed to be fixed prior to the worldwide pandemic. Sadly, now there is more need ... "
Dirks advocated for better teacher pay to help FCPS deal with the teacher shortage that Maryland as a whole has been experiencing.
"Now is the time to be bold and ask for all the school system really needs in order to support the success of our students and staff ... as you finalize the budget request, remember that all the research and data show that the No. 1 factor in student achievement is the quality of the educators who teach and support them," Dirks said.
A video submitted on behalf of FCPS athletic directors supported the budget but asked the board to reexamine the job description. The message outlined the responsibilities of athletic directors in order to better align it with the role these people actually play in school buildings.
The proposed FCPS budget will be brought back to the board for discussion and a vote on Feb. 10. It is expected to be approved and passed on to the Frederick County executive.
