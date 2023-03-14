Budget Hearing
Annesa Cheek, president of Frederick Community College, right, speaks to Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater during a public hearing about the county's next budget on Tuesday at Winchester Hall.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Several Frederick County Public Schools officials and teachers on Tuesday called on County Executive Jessica Fitzwater to include $83 million more for the school system in the county’s next budget to help pay for salary increases, replace aging school buildings and relieve crowded classrooms.

The Frederick County government funds about one-third of the school system’s budget. The Frederick County Board of Education, which sets the budget for FCPS, has requested $83 million more than the roughly $365 million it received from the county this year.

MrSniper
MrSniper

The price of everything has gone up. Are we to ask our public servants to absorb this & continue to provide top quality services? The least we can do as a community is say thank you to the people who educate our children. Here, in America, the way you say “thank you” is with money. Pay these professionals.

