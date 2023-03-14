Several Frederick County Public Schools officials and teachers on Tuesday called on County Executive Jessica Fitzwater to include $83 million more for the school system in the county’s next budget to help pay for salary increases, replace aging school buildings and relieve crowded classrooms.
The Frederick County government funds about one-third of the school system’s budget. The Frederick County Board of Education, which sets the budget for FCPS, has requested $83 million more than the roughly $365 million it received from the county this year.
Last year, FCPS officials and teachers called on then-County Executive Jan Gardner to boost funding by $48 million. Her budget increased the school system’s funding by about $35 million.
“This budget was built with a focus on serving students in a growing system, prioritizing our employees and offering more to our families and community,” FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said during a public hearing at Winchester Hall.
The funding would help pay for 7.14% salary increases for eligible benefited employees and resources to account for increases in enrollment in a school system that, over the last five years, has had the fastest rate of enrollment growth in the state, by far, according to the Maryland State Department of Education.
Board of Education President Sue Johnson thanked Fitzwater, D, for supporting funding increasing for the school system during her eight years on the County Council, but she also echoed Dyson’s concerns.
“We’re anticipating being completely over capacity in our elementary schools in the very near future,” Johnson said.
Fitzwater will present a proposed budget by April 14. The County Council then has until May 31 to adopt a budget, otherwise Fitzwater’s proposed budget will take effect with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
Funding for education, including for Frederick Community College, comprised about half of the county’s $792 million budget this year.
Frederick Community College has requested $2.3 million more than what it received this year to provide a 6% cost-of-living allowance for its more than 1,300 employees, said school President Annesa Cheek.
“To continue to provide the quality teaching and learning environment that the Frederick community has come to experience at FCC, we must first address the employees who helped create those right conditions for our students,” Cheek said.
A couple of people called on Fitzwater to fund the Frederick County Senior Services Division’s request for $305,000 more than what it received this year to increase a part-time position to full time and add four staff member positions, including a “service navigator” to help the division reach people in underserved communities.
Multiple people asked Fitzwater to fund the Frederick County Public Libraries’ request for an additional $204,000 to expand passport services at the Urbana Regional Library, hire a bilingual social media and marketing specialist who speaks Spanish, and replace a vehicle that staff members use to attend meetings and training sessions.
“Our libraries elevate the quality of life for our Fredericktonians,” said Jennifer D’Agostino, chair of the Board of Trustees for FCPL.
The price of everything has gone up. Are we to ask our public servants to absorb this & continue to provide top quality services? The least we can do as a community is say thank you to the people who educate our children. Here, in America, the way you say “thank you” is with money. Pay these professionals.
